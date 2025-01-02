Giants Still Get A Top Quarterback in New Mock Draft
New York Giants fans who are upset with the team falling from first to fourth in the draft order following their 45-33 win over the Indianapolis Colts last week, might want to take some solace if the latest mock draft by Josh Edwards of CBS Sports plays out.
In Edwards’ scenario, the Giants would choose between quarterbacks Cam Ward of Miami and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado. Sanders would be the pick.
Whether that scenario, if it plays out, appeases the segment of the fan base that was irate after the win remains to be seen.
There is, after all, no question that the Giants need a new franchise quarterback, though there are split opinions as to whether either of SAnders and Ward are as good as the group the Giants were unable/unwilling to tap into last year.
But the other side of the equation is that by losing the first overall pick in the draft, the Giants—who, per Pro Football Network’s Playoff Predictor, have a 20.7% chance at finishing the season with the first overall pick—the fourth best chance behind the Patriots (25.7%), Titans (23.5%), and Browns (22.9%)—have lost an important amount of leverage.
The quarterback is a big missing piece on the Giants franchise, but the team also needs help with the cornerback, interior defensive line, offensive line, receiver, and running back, just to name a few.
By having the first overall pick in the draft, the Giants not only would have had their pick of the litter to start the draft (as well as the first pick on Day 2, which is also very important), they also could have traded the pick to acquire more picks to help fill in some of their holes or acquire future picks so that if in 2026, a better long-term franchise quarterback option were available, they’d have the assets to move up in the first round.
There have been some early whispers that the Giants would prefer Ward over Sanders, but it’s still early in the process since it’s unknown if the Giants will retain both head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.
Ward, whom Edwards projected to go third to the Titans in his mock draft, has a better skill set than Sanders, in our opinion. That said, the Giants probably can’t go wrong if they end up with either quarterback.
Still, whether the Giants need to force a pick in the coming draft or intend to sign a bridge quarterback and wait out their guy.
Certainly, drafting one of Ward or Sanders, just two of a handful of quarterbacks the Giant's front office reportedly has done extensive scouting work on this year, would re-energize a fan base that hasn’t had much to be excited about this season.