Number 95 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 95 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders.
To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore 95 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
LB Chris Davis (1987), DT Kent Wells (1990), ILB Ed Reynolds (1992), DE Mark Flythe (1993), DE Antonio Edwards (1997), DE Frank Ferrara (2001-03), DT Norman Hand (2004), DE Adrian Awasom (2005-07) DE Jerome McDougle (2008), DT Rocky Bernard (2009-12), DT Shaun Rogers (2013), DT Johnathan Hankins (2014-16), LB Nordly Capi (2017), DT B.J. Hill (2018-20), LB Quincy Roche (2021-22), NT Jordon Riley (2023-present)
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
There were a couple of players to pick from for this number, including Johnathan Hankins and B.J. Hill, but we went with Hankins. Hankins, a second-round draft pick by the Giants in 2013 (No. 49 overall), earned Pro Football Focus All-Pro Team second-team honors following a breakout season in which he recorded a career-high seven sacks and 12 quarterback hits.
Hankins, who stepped into a starting role after the Giants lost Linval Joseph to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, played four years with the Giants before leaving via free agency.
During his Giants career, he appeared in 52 games with 41 starts and finished with 10.0 sacks, 140 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 26 quarterback hits, the best numbers of his career to date (the others being with the Raiders, Dallas, Seattle, and Colts).
Those numbers with the Giants came despite his suffering a torn pectoral muscle in November 2015 (Week 9). Hankins was also part of the Giants’ 2016 Wild Card playoff team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Defensive tackle Jordon Riley has worn No. 95 since joining the team in 2023 as a seventh-round draft pick (overall No. 243). Riley’s pro career has been sluggish in getting off the ground. He’s appeared in 21 games and has 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, and no sacks.
Riley, who has been the backup nose tackle to Dexter Lawrence II, is in danger of losing his roster spot this summer, given all the defensive line depth that was added to the position group in the offseason.
