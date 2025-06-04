Giants Country

Number 95 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best

This was a tough call, but we went with a guy who had the best years of his career and earned one postseason honor in Giants blue.

Patricia Traina

Aug 20, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (95) during the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.
Aug 20, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (95) during the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. / Kevin Hoffman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 95 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders.

To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.

Who Wore 95 in at Least One Regular Season Game*

LB Chris Davis (1987), DT Kent Wells (1990), ILB Ed Reynolds (1992), DE Mark Flythe (1993), DE Antonio Edwards (1997), DE Frank Ferrara (2001-03), DT Norman Hand (2004), DE Adrian Awasom (2005-07) DE Jerome McDougle (2008), DT Rocky Bernard (2009-12), DT Shaun Rogers (2013), DT Johnathan Hankins (2014-16), LB Nordly Capi (2017), DT B.J. Hill (2018-20), LB Quincy Roche (2021-22), NT Jordon Riley (2023-present) 

*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.

Which Giants Player Wore It Best?

There were a couple of players to pick from for this number, including Johnathan Hankins and B.J. Hill, but we went with Hankins. Hankins, a second-round draft pick by the Giants in 2013 (No. 49 overall), earned Pro Football Focus All-Pro Team second-team honors following a breakout season in which he recorded a career-high seven sacks and 12 quarterback hits. 

Hankins, who stepped into a starting role after the Giants lost Linval Joseph to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, played four years with the Giants before leaving via free agency. 

During his Giants career, he appeared in 52 games with 41 starts and finished with 10.0 sacks, 140 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 26 quarterback hits, the best numbers of his career to date (the others being with the Raiders, Dallas, Seattle, and Colts).

Those numbers with the Giants came despite his suffering a torn pectoral muscle in November 2015 (Week 9). Hankins was also part of the Giants’ 2016 Wild Card playoff team. 

Who’s Wearing It Now?

New York Giants defensive tackle Jordon Riley (95)
New York Giants defensive tackle Jordon Riley (95) / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Jordon Riley has worn No. 95 since joining the team in 2023 as a seventh-round draft pick (overall No. 243). Riley’s pro career has been sluggish in getting off the ground. He’s appeared in 21 games and has 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, and no sacks. 

Riley, who has been the backup nose tackle to Dexter Lawrence II, is in danger of losing his roster spot this summer, given all the defensive line depth that was added to the position group in the offseason.  

JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Big Blue+