NY Giants' Abdul Carter Named Among Top NFL Defensive ROY Candidates
There are plenty of intriguing defensive talents entering the NFL this year. Heisman Trophy winner Although Travis Hunter was a tremendous wide receiver at Colorado, he is considered an elite cornerback prospect. Mike Green was a consensus three-star recruit before leading the country in sacks at Marshall. But New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter is widely considered the standard.
The 21-year-old outside linebacker dominated opponents in his junior campaign with the Penn State Nittany Lions, collecting 12 sacks, 24 tackles for loss and 68 combined tackles on his way to a unanimous All-American selection. The G-Men anticipate his excellence to continue in the NFL.
And so do many others. Dan Parr of NFL.com recently ranked Carter as the top candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. It is not hard to see why, but the senior editor effectively lays out the case all the same.
"He’s a force to be reckoned with off the edge, displaying the burst and relentlessness to be a perennial double-digit sack artist," Parr notes. "The Giants have a chance to be ferocious when it comes to getting after quarterbacks, and that should only boost the DROY fervor for Carter.
"He’ll be playing alongside one of the league’s top interior defensive linemen, three-time Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence, and offenses will also have to account for his talented fellow edge rushers, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux... Carter is the decisive DROY front-runner entering the 2025 season."
The No. 3 overall pick has the necessary athleticism and array of pass-rushing moves to make a grand first impression, and he is in a defensive environment that can maximize his bountiful potential.
Abdul Carter is eager to put on a show for NY Giants fans in 2025-26
Like Parr mentioned, New York has multiple players who can pressure the quarterback. Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen may find it a bit tricky to keep everyone well-fed at first, but true game-changers find ways to feast with the opportunities they are given.
Carter aims to quickly insert himself into that category. He is already entertaining the masses. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder broke out a back flip during the first practice at training camp, providing fans with a glimpse of the amazing agility and palpable enthusiasm they expect to see this season.
The team plans to use his eye-popping physical traits to full effect, whether that be on the edge or in the off-ball linebacker role. Carter has valuable experience in both areas, but the reason many believe he is primed to win the DROY title is because of his pass-rushing prowess.
Abdul Carter racked up 52 total pressures last season, constantly making quarterbacks uncomfortable in the pocket. He can have a devastating impact without even posting absurd sack stats.
No. 51 should still be capable of producing big numbers, but his biggest contribution to the squad might be what he can do for his teammates. If Carter justifies the public's lofty proclamations, or even just comes close, the Giants defense as a whole could be downright lethal.
Dan Parr and many members of the media have set the bar high, but it is important to remember the type of competitor this rookie is. He asked to wear all-time great Lawrence Taylor's No. 56 shortly after New York drafted him. Is he insane or just extremely ambitious?
Carter's new employer would probably like to see a healthy balance of both.
