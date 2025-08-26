NY Giants Among Teams Named With Chance to Go from Worst to First
When a franchise has not won a divisional title in 14 years, fans are usually reluctant to trust the process. They understandably want results right away, but before the New York Giants can compete for an NFC East crown, they must find a way out of the basement.
Big Blue has finished in last place in four of the last eight seasons, showing just how far this organization has fallen since winning its last Super Bowl in 2011-12. The team suffered perhaps its most humiliating year yet during the 2024 campaign, posting a franchise-worst 14 losses. It is time to look forward, though.
When evaluating New York and the other seven squads that are coming off last-place finishes, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report tried to determine which ones have the best chance to go from worst to first. He expressed some faith in veteran Russell Wilson and the imposing defense, while also touching on the uncertainty facing the Giants' foes.
Although Gagnon appeared higher on New York than most of the other cellar dwellers -- the San Francisco 49ers are the only team he predicted to win their division -- he ultimately still picked head coach Brian Daboll and company to remain at the bottom of the NFC East.
This analysis aligns with many other media members: the G-Men are definitely better, but there are simply too many roadblocks in their way.
Despite owning the NFL's hardest strength of schedule (.574 opponents' winning percentage from last season) and residing in one of the deepest divisions, the refurbished Giants are garnering public optimism in the lead-up to the new season. But is that enough to change their positioning in the standings?
This roster requires a closer look.
The NY Giants might now have an identity
Fourth-year general manager Joe Schoen is still under the microscope, but he made a legitimate effort to correct some of his past blunders this offseason.
The front office added experience and credibility under center in the form of Super Bowl XLVIII champion Russell Wilson. He then traded back into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to grab Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart to serve as the team's long-term quarterback.
Although Schoen did not acquire much offensive support beyond QB, he did add a potential difference-maker in rookie running back Cam Skattebo. A capable running back room, led by Tyrone Tracy Jr. and also featuring solid pass-protector Devin Singletary, could open up the field for Wilson's moon balls.
The offensive line appears similar on the surface, but it comes with a key difference. Fifth-rounder Marcus Mbow impressed in preseason play and could command serious reps at the swing tackle spot. He joins a unit that actually held its own before injuries once again hampered it.
As always, a healthy Andrew Thomas is essential, but Mbow's rapid growth could cure New York's perennial depth problem in the trenches. A steady O-line can give Wilson time to get the ball to star wide receiver Malik Nabers and allow the Giants to put forth a consistently competent passing game, at long last.
If New York can make the grade on that side of the ball, then the defense should get a chance to thrive.
The front-seven should pace the team if all goes to plan
Hours before the Giants tabbed Jaxson Dart to be the future of their offense, they returned to their roots. They selected profusely talented outside linebacker Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick.
Although he did scuffle in a preseason matchup versus the New York Jets, the Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite displayed his remarkable ferocity. He joins an edge-rushing group that already includes a multi-time Pro Bowler in Brian Burns and a productive fourth-year player in Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Elite defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II brings plenty of pressure in his own right, tallying nine sacks and 36 total pressures in just 12 games last season. He will look to anchor this potentially fabulous front-seven, while also doing his best to prop up the squad's run defense.
If Big Blue comes in last, similar to Gagnon and many other projects, a faulty interior will likely be a significant reason.
Rookie third-round pick Darius Alexander, who started to figure things out in the preseason finale versus the New England Patriots, is the X-factor when it comes to stopping the run, since both Roy Robertson-Harris and Rakeem Nunez-Roches can probably only do so much.
New York's secondary, which is the area that Schoen invested most in during free agency, could mitigate big chunk plays and maintain order if ball-carriers dash past the second level of the defense.
Cornerback Paulson Adebo was in the midst of a breakout campaign before suffering a broken femur in October, and free safety Jevon Holland has already proven he could flirt with Pro-Bowl status. Their presence should only help promising second-year guys like slot corner Dru Phillips and safety Tyler Nubin.
When one scans through this roster, they will certainly have some questions. But they should also come away intrigued. We will find out if all that intrigue is enough to lift the Giants out of the catacombs and closer toward divisional rebirth.
Though if the Giants are not quite there yet, perhaps ongoing contract disputes involving Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons and Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin can give them a needed boost.
