NY Giants' Cam Skattebo Earns Weekly NFL Award
When the New York Giants selected Cam Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the expectation was that he could eventually become a nice complementary piece and fan favorite. In just six games, he has cleared that bar and established himself as one of the faces of this new era of Big Blue football.
The rookie running back led the Giants to their most celebrated victory since they clinched a playoff berth during the 2022-23 campaign, rushing 19 times for 98 yards and three touchdowns last Thursday. His Herculean effort earned him Air and Ground Player of the Week honors for Week 6.
Skattebo shared the award with Carolina Panthers RB Rico Dowdle, who thrived in a revenge game against the Dallas Cowboys. They beat out a worthy field that included Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Josh Jacobs, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Although the 2024 All-American had already impressed fans with his pass-catching prowess, toughness, and infectious energy, he was not generating much efficiency on the ground. Skattebo tallied less than four yards per carry in his previous two games, finding little room to run behind the Giants' offensive line.
Everything clicked versus Philly, however. New York's protection unit looked much more competent and afforded the 23-year-old enough time to avoid contact at the line of scrimmage. That is all the hard-nosed back needed to decimate the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Following this mammoth outing, Skattebo is no longer just a lovable lunatic who sticks out his tongue, busts out back flips in the end zone, and rips off his shirt in public. He is a legitimate game-changer and an integral component of an ostensibly rejuvenated Giants offense.
Skattebo has become a core member
Those who watched Cam Skattebo rack up over 2,000 scrimmage yards en route to leading Arizona State to the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals last year were already aware of his skills. Despite his 21 rushing touchdowns and 969 yards after contact, NFL scouts and executives were worried about his explosiveness and durability.
Those concerns resurfaced during the spring and summer, as Skattebo battled injuries. The idea that he could make an impact within the first month of the season seemed unlikely after all the practice time he missed in training camp, but Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s shoulder injury gave him the chance to take control of the backfield.
Skattebo is now the unquestioned RB1, forming a dynamic duo with quarterback Jaxson Dart and epitomizing the grit that once defined this historic franchise. He plays with more passion and fearlessness than his 5-foot-9 frame should reasonably hold. And fans love him for it.
While it is too early to anoint the Rio Linda, California native as the next great Big Blue ball-carrier, his terrific Week 6 performance in MetLife Stadium feels like an "I have arrived" moment. It also might just be the turning point for the organization.
When a player breathes new life into a fan base, the least anyone can do is give him an award. Skattebo will try to follow up his Air & Ground Player of the Week win with a nice showing against the vaunted Denver Broncos defense this Sunday.
