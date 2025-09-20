NY Giants-Dallas Week 2 Barnburner Earns Prestigious Ranking
The New York Giants (0-2) left AT&T Stadium with a bitterly painful 40-37 loss. Still, until Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey nailed the game-winning 46-yard field goal at the end of overtime, they certainly captivated the masses.
Even non-Big Blue fans could appreciate this electrifying battle, which has not often been the case in recent years. Simply put, this was a great football game. NFL.com is especially high on it, ranking Giants-Cowboys as the second-best matchup of the season so far.
The NFC East clash comes in behind only the heart-stopping season opener between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. The NFL schedule makers picked the wrong year to put New York-Dallas at 1 p.m. ET, a rare decision that shows just how far the Giants have fallen in stature.
This Sunday afternoon showdown packed all the drama and excitement of a prime-time game. There were plenty of intriguing storylines and a steady diet of fantastic offense (and certainly some suspect defense).
Desperation emanated from Jerry World and seeped into television screens, as both squads emptied their tanks in an effort to avoid a 0-2 start in the division and campaign.
The NY Giants nearly pulled off an insane 'W'
Not only did 36-year-old Russell Wilson prove he can still play quarterback in the NFL, but he also recaptured his peak form. The veteran was 30-of-41 passing for 450 yards and three touchdowns, linking up with Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson for three amazing scoring plays.
Those two wide receivers combined for a mammoth 309 yards, perfectly illustrating the offense's added explosiveness, and they were also instrumental in New York grabbing a lead late in the fourth quarter. Wilson hit Nabers in the end zone for a beautiful, go-ahead 48-yard TD with 25 seconds remaining.
But the Cowboys created several highlights themselves, including a crucial one that followed the should-be game-winning Giants score. Brandon Aubrey lived up to his elite reputation and drilled a 64-yard FG to send the action into OT.
Dallas QB Dak Prescott, who astonishingly has not lost to the Giants since 2016, finished with 361 passing yards and two touchdowns. Javonte Williams broke free for a 30-yard rushing score in the third quarter. And not to be forgotten, safety Donovan Wilson secured a huge interception on a Russell Wilson-Malik Nabers miscommunication to set up the Cowboys' victory.
This game, which I firmly believe is perfectly ranked at No. 2 on NFL.com's current list, made fans experience an array of emotions over the course of one afternoon. That is when sports are at their best, or worst, depending on who you root for.
There were moments when it seemed like the Giants had finally turned a corner, but there were other times -- 14 penalties for a stomach-churning 160 yards, and 4.8 yards per carry allowed -- when they looked all too familiar. The outcome proved that a full metamorphosis has yet to take shape.
But it was a significant improvement, at least offensively, and it was easy to watch until the end, of course. Ideally, New York will be on the right side of its next barnburner.
