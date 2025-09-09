NY Giants Drop Closer to the Basement in MMQB's Latest Power Rankings Poll
Mere days after the New York Giants opened the 2025 NFL season with a lot of optimism for their chances to be an improved football team from the one that went 3-14 last year, the luster surrounding the organization all summer has suddenly been squelched following their lifeless offensive display in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.
In the 21-6 loss, no phase of the Giants roster sputtered more than the offense headlined by the first regular-season start made by quarterback Russell Wilson, who signed to play in the role during the offseason only to look like a shell of his former self in his blue debut.
As a result, so did their standing in SI.com’s MMQB latest power rankings poll ahead of Week 2. Author Conor Orr listed the Giants at No. 29, ahead of just the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and Carolina Panthers.
Orr, who had the Giants positioned No. 27 in his preseason poll last week, was highly critical of the franchise's offensive line that continued to look severely outmatched, particularly along the interior, than he was of the general offensive inefficiencies that have marred the team over the past few seasons under head coach Brian Daboll.
"Here’s what Brian Daboll can’t say at these testy press conferences: it would be almost illegal to throw Jaxson Dart behind this offensive line," Orr said.
"Russell Wilson has trouble seeing the field, but his pedestrian statistical performance on Sunday had a lot more to do with the fact that his protection was arguably the worst in the NFL."
The main causes of the Giants' discouraging performance against Washington went far beyond just the porousness of their offensive front. Still, Orr is more than justified to point out his lingering concerns about the protection the group can give to Wilson or whoever is under center.
The unit was responsible for 26 total pressures allowed, including two sacks and 13 hurries that took Wilson off of his reads early and forced him to have to adjust on the fly to avoid running into a wall of defenders.
Per Pro Football Focus, Wilson was pressured on 19 of his 45 dropbacks, with four pressures unblocked, which led to him completing just 46% of his pass attempts.
Of course, the Giants were missing their stalwart left tackle, Andrew Thomas, from the equation due to his slow ramping up from his Lisfranc injury suffered last season.
Still, it's hard to picture the results being that much cleaner with Thomas present as the Giants struggled to withstand head-on rushes through the middle gaps from the Commanders' defensive tackles.
While some think that the answer lies in Daboll switching out the ageing Wilson for a younger and more athletic Jaxson Dart, who showed he can extend plays with his feet and be a more capable dual-threat quarterback in the preseason, the last thing the Giants want to do is rush the rookie into action against elite defensive fronts that will punish him nonstop when the pass protection does not hold up consistently.
If the poor protection doesn't improve in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys and beyond this season, and there is little evidence to support that it will right now, then what has been arguably the longest roster retooling experiment for the organization will live on and become one of the major focuses of the offseason for whoever is leading the Giants organization in 2026.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.