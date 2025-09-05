NY Giants LT Andrew Thomas Provides Progress Update on His Return
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas is getting better every day. But whether he’s going to be good enough to go on Sunday when the Giants travel to Landover to visit the Washington Commanders is still up in the air.
Thomas, who is recovering from season-ending foot surgery, told reporters on Friday that he did some team drills for the first time after being limited in Wednesday’s practice and having a scheduled day of maintenance on Thursday in which he didn’t practice.
But the Giants' best offensive lineman, as he did last week, continued to play it cautiously regarding whether he’d be ready to go for Sunday’s regular-season opener.
“I think we'll see,” he said. “I've been talking to the trainers, and we'll make that decision.”
Thomas, who received an injury designation of “doubtful” for this week’s game, was asked if the subject of him splitting reps with James Hudson III at left tackle was a possibility.
He replied that it wasn't something that was brought up, and added, “I think you need the continuity,” he said. “It's tough to be on the sideline and come in. I think rotation is a little harder than the same five guys playing.”
Thomas said he’s been in close contact with the trainers and doctors regarding pain management and distinguishing between the typical soreness that comes with the sport and any soreness that continues to linger in the foot.
“My biggest concern is the risk of re-injury,” he said. “So that's something that I've been talking to the trainers and doctors about, just to make sure, and when I'm out there, I'm ready to go.
“That's why we've been increasing the volume, but slowly– just to make sure I respond well to it.”
Decision day coming on Saturday
Thomas, who already received a doubtful designation on the final injury report, said that he’ll sit down before the team leaves for Landover and see where things stand, though again, he sounded less certain of being ready when asked if, given all the football he’s played, he could get by on a minimal amount of practice reps.
“No, I think it matters,” he said of the missed practice reps, not just this week but throughout the spring and summer.
“Missing a training camp is not ideal, but I've been in the system for a few years. This will be my sixth year, so I think once I get into the game, I'll understand what to do and my body will kind of adjust, but for sure I think missing those reps does hurt.”
But if there is good news to be had, it’s that even if Thomas doesn’t play Sunday–and again he has a 25% or less chance of doing so based on the injury designation he received– it’s that he is indeed feeling a lot better after a practice.
“That's the thing that I guess is pretty different from a few weeks back or a few months back,” he said. “Like when I would have a nice day, I would be sore for a few days after. And this, this past few weeks, after a nice day, I'm responding a little bit better.”
