NY Giants Mailbag: Quarterback Concerns, Training Camp Plans, and More
Want to get in on our weekly mailbag?You can do so here, or post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain. Letters may be edited for clarity/length.
Are there things that you want to see/experience at training camp that will cause you to be optimistic about the 2025 season? – Howard D.
Howard, we have a series dropping in a few days, in which we will answer your question in greater detail. But for me personally, I’d like to walk away from training camp and say I’m legitimately not worried about any one area or player on the team. This includes keeping everyone healthy, which has been a significant issue lately.
How concerned are you about Jaxson Dart, and if he’s the right quarterback for this team? From what I’ve read from various reporters, Dart sounds like Daniel Jones 2.0. – Terry V.
Terry, I think we all need to calm down about Dart and any deficiencies reported in his spring practices. He’s a rookie; he’s not going to be a finished product.
And no one (well, speaking for myself at least) should be comparing him to Daniel Jones. Again, Dart is in his rookie campaign, and he has some aspects of his game that he needs to refine.
Jones was in the sixth year of his career, and he was still dealing with issues that had cropped up in his game at Duke. So I truly don’t think you can compare the two at this point. Let’s see how he looks by the end of the summer and if some of the issues that popped up in the spring start to fade.
I read where some in the Giants organization prefer Jameis Winston to Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback. Should we be concerned that a rift is growing in the locker room? – George H.
George, I saw the same report you’re referencing, but no, I don’t think a rift is growing in the locker room right now. I think regardless of an organization, there are going to be some people whose personalities aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. It doesn’t mean there is a divide.
I think so long as they are winning–and we won’t know if that will be the case until the season starts, any personality preferences members have in the locker room for one quarterback over another shouldn’t be a problem.
Do you have a sleeper pick for this summer? – Jorge R.
I do: safety Makari Paige. I think if he has a strong camp, he has a legitimate chance at making the 53-man roster, especially considering the lack of depth at the safety position.
Who are you most looking forward to interviewing this summer? – Peggy J.
That’s easy. Jameis Winston. I even have an outline on the story angle I want to take, ready to roll. Hopefully, I’ll get that opportunity because I think/hope what I’ve got written down in my notebook might make for a nice story.
In the spirit of the Fourth of July, who in the Giants’ media do you think would win a hot dog eating contest? – Andy C.
I don’t know, but I can tell you someone who wouldn’t win: yours truly. I like a good hot dog now and then – I had one at a picnic yesterday. But the thought of eating several dozen hot dogs? Hard pass.