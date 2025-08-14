NY Giants' Marcus Mbow Making Strong Preseason Impression
All eyes were on quarterback Jaxson Dart and edge rusher Abdul Carter during the New York Giants' preseason win over the Buffalo Bills, and understandably so.
How those two first-round draft picks develop during their respective careers will determine where this franchise's ceiling extends to in the next several years. But you cannot forget about the offensive line.
And you should not overlook rookie Marcus Mbow. The 22-year-old offensive lineman out of Purdue shone brightly in Buffalo, holding strong at both right and left tackle.
Pro Football & Sports Network named Mbow as the Giants' most outstanding player in Week 1 of the preseason, highlighting the indisputable impact he made in the trenches.
"Mbow locked up whichever side he was on, anchoring and locking up his matchup," PFSN’s analysis noted.
"He was mobile and powerful in the run game, bulldozing several defenders on the outside. The Giants have invested heavily in their offensive line, with Mbow, a 2025 fifth-round pick, potentially having the most potential of all."
The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder recovered from an early scuffle -- one that saw him get pushed back toward Dart -- and provided valuable protection for New York's quarterbacks and running backs. His contributions to the former were particularly noticeable.
In college, Mbow allowed just one pressure and posted an 81.2 pass-blocking grade in 35 pass block snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He kept his feet moving, stayed balanced, and frequently sent opposing linemen to the ground with his impressive physicality.
The No. 154 overall selection made a lasting impression in his preseason debut, giving the coaching staff plenty to consider.
NY Giants love Mbow's versatility
There are a few question marks on this O-line, and those uncertainties will only multiply if LT Andrew Thomas cannot get healthy. Perhaps Marcus Mbow can answer at least one of them.
Although the former Boilermaker standout is currently slotted behind RT Jermaine Eluemunor on the Giants' unofficial depth chart, he boasts the versatility and athleticism to effectively fill the vitally important swing tackle position.
New York's line will crumble once again if it does not have sufficient depth. While it is a small sample size, Mbow's dependable outing against the Bills suggests he could provide reinforcements when needed. And eventually, maybe this Day 3 pick can earn a starting job.
If Jaxson Dart is going to serve as the Giants' long-term quarterback option, he will require a reasonably clean pocket. A young lineman like Mbow who could help keep Dart on his feet for the many years to come would be ideal. Neither he nor the Giants can get ahead of themselves, though.
There is still much to evaluate at training camp and in New York's final two preseason games. Mbow must maintain the same tenacity and crisp technique he demonstrated last weekend. He knows what it takes to gain respect on the gridiron.
The Wisconsin native did what Purdue asked of him, faring well on the outside and interior. He aims to do the same in the NFL. The Giants would be wise to take advantage of his work ethic and multifaceted skill set.
Fresh off a superb preseason debut, Mbow will try to earn some more trust when the Giants battle the New York Jets this weekend.
