NY Giants OC John Michael Schmitz on Steady Growth Path
It’s rare for an offensive lineman coming out of college to hit the ground running and look as though he’s been playing the pro-level game forever.
Probably no one knows that more than New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz, the team’s second-round draft pick in 2023.
Schmitz came into East Rutherford amid hopes that he would develop into the team’s long-term answer at center, the hope being so high that he barely had any competition for the job.
But after two seasons, it’s been somewhat rocky for the 25-year-old. Between injuries that have cut into his playing and practice time–he twice dealt with a shoulder problem and also has missed time due to a shin issue–Schmitz’s development into a top-notch center has, shall we say, been progressing at a snail’s pace.
One of the major issues with Schmitz so far has been strength and power. In his first two seasons, perhaps due in part to the shoulder issues he’s dealt with, he gained very little movement at the point of attack, showing an alarming lack of physicality in his game that was likely due to a lack of NFL-level strength.
That, when combined with a lack of nimbleness, often made it a struggle for Schmitz, who far too often was easy to neutralize by bigger, stronger opponents.
Last year, in 646 pass blocking snaps, Schmitz, who missed the final two games due to injury, gave up 29 pressures for a 97.4 pass-blocking efficiency rating, having been beaten by an opposing defender at the point of attack on average once per game.
This preseason, Schmitz, per PFF, received 32 snaps, posting his best preseason grade to date (65.2). Of those snaps, he’s only been beaten by a defender once in pass blocking (that occurred against the Jets in the second preseason game).
Giants offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo said there has been a very noticeable jump in Schmitz’s game.
“We saw a big step from him last year, and I think there's more to go,” Bricillo said earlier this week. “I think one thing people don't realize is these guys come from a Big 10 program (Minnesota) established, but they still need to get stronger.”
Schmitz, according to Bricillo, has been working on the strength aspect and has made progress.
“I see a player that's a little more filled out physically, and then he just has a little bit more experience, another year under his belt,” Bricillo said.
It’s a good start for Schmitz, whose dedication to improving at his craft has earned him Brownie points with the coaching staff.
“He's done everything we've asked and we're pleased,” Bricillo said. “But in my mind, pleased but not satisfied.”
“He's only 25 years old. He hasn't reached his peak of strength yet, and he cares,” Bricillo said. “So he's gonna keep working and improving his body, which then hopefully helps him be a little better football player.”
