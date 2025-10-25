NY Giants OLB Abdul Carter Leading Rookie Peers in These Categories
Abdul Carter has not enjoyed the magnificent rookie season that many prognosticated. However, the New York Giants rookie outside linebacker is still excelling at what he does best: going after the quarterback.
Although Carter has recorded only half a sack through seven games, he continues to charge into the backfield and cause opposing signal-callers to rush through their progressions and throws.
Ryan Smith of Pro Football Focus is highlighting the 22-year-old's explosiveness and persistence, awarding him the honor of best rookie pass-rusher to this point of the season.
This is not subjective, either. The statistical evidence is overwhelming.
"Carter is in a tier of his own when it comes to rookie pass-rushing production through the first seven weeks of the season," Smith said.
"The No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft leads all rookies with at least 65 pass-rushing snaps in PFF pass-rush grade (75.4), total pressures (27) and win rate (12.4%)."
The former Penn State star is not currently the lock to win Defensive Rookie of the Year like many anticipated, but he is acting as a disruptive force. The problem, however, is that New York has a logjam on the edge and is therefore too frequently utilizing Carter in an unfavorable role.
Carter is making a bang despite the lack of numbers
Right now, the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and unanimous All-American is a one-dimensional talent who can rush the quarterback but does little else, hence why PFF has given him an only adequate 67.4 overall grade.
He has struggled in run defense and has a worryingly high 30.0 missed-tackle percentage. There is still much work to do.
Considering that Carter played off-ball linebacker for two years at Penn State before becoming a dominant pass rusher in 2024, one would think he would look more comfortable on the inside with the Giants.
The NFL is obviously a much bigger beast to tame, though, and it is getting the best of him more often than many scouts and fans probably anticipated.
Ideally, No. 51 can grow into a more disciplined player and solidify himself as a dependable three-down outside linebacker. He can potentially hone his tackling technique with proper coaching. What is much harder to learn is eye-popping athleticism, and this man has it in spades.
Carter gets off his block quickly and brings considerable pressure. The imposing presence of both Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence II only accentuates his elusiveness, affording him advantageous matchups and plenty of opportunities to break through the offensive line.
Now, he just needs to get home and finish the play. When watching Carter compete on the field and considering all the data Ryan Smith and PFF provided, it seems safe to assume the sacks will eventually come. A homecoming could be the perfect occasion for him to truly feast.
Carter, a Philly native, aims to make a big statement when the Giants face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.
