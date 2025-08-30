NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart Among Top Rookie Signal Callers in Preseason Finales
New York Giants fans are sprinting toward the 2025-26 NFL season after watching their team excel in its three preseason victories. More than the game's outcomes, which really do not matter, the team passed the eye test in many areas, including at quarterback.
Rookie Jaxson Dart was the headline-maker, displaying strong instincts, impressive arm strength, and supreme confidence in his first encounters with NFL or NFL-caliber competition. The rookie raised the bar every time he took the field, but his numbers may not necessarily reflect that.
Dart was 6-of-12 passing for 81 yards and a touchdown in New York's 42-10 win versus the New England Patriots in the preseason finale. He also broke loose for a 23-yard rushing gain but fumbled the ball after taking a hit from behind. A few of the 22-year-old's throws resulted in drops, preventing him from having a truly stellar outing, but he still shone.
Jared Dubin of CBS Sports, despite acknowledging the Giants' drops, still placed Dart outside his top-three rookie QB performances from the final week of the preseason.
The former Ole Miss star ranked fourth, coming in behind Riley Leonard (Indianapolis), Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland), and Graham Mertz (Houston).
Although these three signal-callers all posted notable showings in their final exhibition game of the year, it is somewhat surprising to see Dart not land a little higher on this list.
His completion percentage would have been in line with the others had his wide receivers caught the ball, so from a passing standpoint, there is not much the No. 25 overall pick could have done better.
Perhaps Dubin is docking Dart for the fumble, which admittedly was an avoidable mistake. Instead of sliding after running for a big first down, the 6-foot-2, 223-pounder got overly ambitious and a tad reckless. He got tackled to the ground and received a much-needed lesson about NFL ball security.
Dart is a competitor, but he must be smart
The Giants and their fans desperately want Dart to protect himself in those situations. Although he can make plays with his legs, as illustrated by the 1,541 yards he rushed for in college, the young athlete must exercise more caution when running with the football.
Sometimes, you live to play another down. The locker room surely appreciates his fearlessness, but what they would appreciate even more is the potential face of the franchise staying on the field.
Afterwards, Dart focused more on the fumble aspect of the play rather than his refusal to slide. He will need to control his impulses and operate with more prudence moving forward; otherwise, misfortune could overshadow his abundant promise.
Overall, though, the First-Team All-SEC selection enthralled fans with his well-rounded skill set. He completed 32-of-47 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns this preseason and did not throw a single interception. Giants head coach Brian Daboll put him in a position to succeed, and Dart resoundingly answered the call.
He will begin his first NFL campaign on the bench, learning under veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Still, many people are already looking forward to the day he becomes Big Blue's starting quarterback.
In the meantime, they will cherish these last few weeks and hope that it is not "just the preseason" in which Dart looked like such a promising signal caller.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.