NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart Planning a Big Purchase Decision
New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart owes a lot of his success in getting to the NFL to his days at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi. And even though he’s on to the bright lights of New York for his first (and hopefully only) NFL stop, Ole Miss’s winningest quarterback in program history is not about to forget his roots.
The Giants' rookie signal caller, who held his third annual football camp in Oxford this past weekend, an event attended by approximately 300 participants, told the Clarion Ledger that he plans to buy a home in Oxford.
"Oxford was a special place to me," Dart said. “This is like a second home for me. I told my mom on the plane flight last night just how excited I was to be back here."
Dart, whom the Giants traded up to acquire in the first round of this past April’s draft, is unofficially slotted in as the No. 3 quarterback on the Giants' depth chart.
He had a mostly impressive spring in his first NFL exposure, prompting some to urge the Giants to just throw him into the starting lineup so he can accumulate the necessary experience in a year where not much is expected of the Giants.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
However, that doesn’t appear to be the plan that head coach Brian Daboll has laid out for his handpicked quarterback.
Dart, who hosted his camp in Oxford before joining his fellow Giants teammates in San Diego, where veteran quarterback Russell Wilson hosted a multiday minicamp, will, in all probability, start the year as the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart, making him the emergency signal caller.
At some point later in the season, it’s possible that Dart might leap ahead of Jameis Winston, who was signed to a two-year deal to be the team's backup. Doing so would allow for Dart to get some live game snaps, likely in a mop-up role, later in the season as he continues his development.
Dart will spend most of his time in the New York metro area, where the Giants are located, but it will be nice for him to have a getaway whenever he wants to recharge and reconnect with the place that set him up for the success he hopes to achieve in his NFL career.