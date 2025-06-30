NY Giants Safety Tyler Nubin Left Off PFF's All-Breakout Team
The New York Giants had little to celebrate last season, but an impressive 2024 rookie class gave fans some hope for a brighter future.
While dynamic wide receiver Malik Nabers headlined the group, one cannot forget about the skilled defensive backs who made a noticeable impact, including safety Tyler Nubin.
Well, Pro Football Focus seemed to do exactly that when assembling its 2025 All-Breakout Team.
PFF's Bradley Locker filled the safety slots with Kansas City Chiefs' Jaden Hicks and Theo Jackson of the Minnesota Vikings, omitting Nubin from the list.
A Day 1 starter who impressed more with his physicality than his coverage skills. Nubin was consistently tough and fast to the ball, tackling hard. He did an exceptional job filling holes against the run and, at one point, produced three straight 12-tackle efforts.
The 24-year-old finished second on the Giants defense with 57 solo tackles. He also totaled four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 13 games before an ankle injury forced him to the injured reserve list.
Nubin hasn’t scratched the surface yet
New York general manager Joe Schoen diligently renovated the defense, but he is also expecting returning players to take a distinguishable leap forward next season. Second-year talents like Tyler Nubin and slot cornerback Dru Phillips are set up to succeed in this secondary.
Although the Giants' pass-rushing group has the collective capabilities to invigorate the fandom, the defensive back room must also effectively carry its share of the workload. The team recorded only five interceptions during the 2024 campaign, ranking 31st in the NFL. More takeaways are essential.
Therein lies the negative in Nubin’s game. He recorded zero interceptions and posted only one pass breakup in the 13 games played, which was a far cry from his ballhawk days at Minnesota, where he posted 13 career interceptions.
Still, Nubin has the ideal build for the position, plenty of speed and athleticism, and the aggressive attack mentality to match the measurables. The rest of his game is still developing, but there is a lot of promise and potential just waiting to be tapped into
Assuming Nubin finds that comfort level and can tap into his instincts more, expect his production to take a significant leap forward, which will put him firmly in the breakout player category for the coming season.