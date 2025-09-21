NY Giants Surprise: Bottom Five Rushing Attack
Although there were lingering questions regarding the offensive line entering this season, there was still good reason to believe that the New York Giants would roll out a much-improved backfield.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. should logically be more comfortable at running back after another year playing the position, and gritty rookie Cam Skattebo has the makings of a suitable change-of-pace back. However, the duo's collective promise has yet to reveal itself, resulting in a bottom-five rushing attack.
ESPN NFL Nation believes this surprising trend is real, not just another Big Blue slow start, that fans hope for. Its reason has little to do with either Tracy or Skattebo.
"The offensive line isn't great at pass blocking," the analysis noted. "There was a belief based on the second half of last season that it would at least be a better run-blocking unit. But the Giants have problems on the interior of their offensive line, a main reason they are averaging a paltry 79.0 yards on the ground.
"They get minimal push. That seems unlikely to magically change, and the running game is already searching for answers."
The NY Giants' O-Line must do its part to help the RBs
Every Giants offensive lineman has a run-blocking grade lower than 60.0 so far, according to Pro Football Focus. Rookie Marcus Mbow leads the group with a 56.5, underscoring just how poorly the unit has performed in this critical category.
Veteran guard Greg Van Roten, who re-signed with the Giants on a one-year contract over the offseason, has an abysmal 48.4 mark through two games. Yikes. Third-year center John Michael Schmitz Jr. has somehow been worse, earning a 42.1 grade. Double Yikes.
New York tight end Daniel Bellinger ranks first on the team in run-blocking, per PFF, with a 78.4. These classifications are obviously not gospel, but fans can see with their own eyes how the O-Line has struggled to create rushing lanes for the RBs.
Until coach Carmen Bricillo can get his guys to tighten up in the trenches, New York's offense will remain frustratingly incomplete. Tyrone Tracy Jr. has rushed 15 times for 39 yards, and Cam Skattebo has 13 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown, which he scored in the Week 2 loss versus the Dallas Cowboys.
Thunder and Lightning are not raining down on opponents, and that will remain true unless everyone does their job. The potential of a potent rushing attack is evident, which is why ESPN NFL Nation considers the RB room's inefficiency surprising.
Fortunately, there is still time to improve the paltry production. History makes fans skeptical, but both Tracy and Skattebo can succeed when given a favorable opportunity to do so. Management must quickly address this glaring problem.
The ground-and-pound game long defined the Giants, and it could be beneficial to make it a hallmark of this squad once again. Emphasizing the run could allow rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart time to develop into a strong passer at the NFL level.
It will also give the franchise a better chance to earn wins in the present. Following an uncomfortably quiet couple of outings, the media and fans will be watching closely to see how New York utilizes its running game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.
