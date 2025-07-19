Giants Country

Predicting NY Giants' 2025 Team Captains

These select players have earned the right to be the NY Giants captains this season.

Evan Orris

New York Giants Team Captain patch
New York Giants Team Captain patch / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Being a New York Giants team captain is an honor bestowed upon a select few and extends beyond simply representing the team during the pre-game coin toss.

These are the respected voices in the locker room —the lieutenants who deliver the message from above and are front and center in terms of mentoring their peers.

From 2009 to 2017, the Giants had three season-long team captains seven times. They had five captains from 2013 to 2014, but went back to three in 2015. Usually, a quarterback, a defensive lineman or linebacker, and a long snapper were chosen as captains.

Last season, the Giants had five captains after having ten in the first two seasons of the Brian Daboll era. Who might make the best choices for captain this season? Here are our choices.

Russell Wilson, QB

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson / John Jones-Imagn Images

Leadership and communication skills that any captain needs. It is essential at the quarterback position. Luckily, Wilson, who signed a one-year deal with the team, possesses those skills and is well-respected across the league.

Wilson has been selected as a captain for the past 12 seasons with three different teams, including the Steelers for a one-year stint. The only time he wasn't a captain was his rookie season in 2012. Since then, he has learned what it takes to lead a locker room.

Wilson has also drawn rave reviews from his teammates for his leadership. It would be surprising if he doesn’t get a “C” on his chest this season.

Darius Slayton, WR

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Slayton was snubbed for being a team captain in favor of Andrew Thomas. After re-signing with the team to a three-year, $36 million contract, he's earned it this season.

Slayton is one of the longest tenured Giants, appearing in 92 games. He has never been a captain in his six seasons in East Rutherford, but he was the Giants' 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

While the temptation here is to go with Malik Nabers, Slayton just seems like a better choice.

Dexter Lawrence II, DT

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II / John Jones-Imagn Images

Lawrence, along with Slayton, are the longest-tenured Giants on the roster since being drafted in 2019. He was a captain last season and should continue to hold that position this season.

The lineman has been a leader on the interior of the defensive line and is beloved by the team. He is also the best player on the roster and sets a standard for everyone in the locker room.

Bobby Okereke, LB

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Okereke has been a captain for the past two seasons after not being a captain in four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Although he had an injury-shortened campaign last year that began rocky, Okereke remains a highly respected voice in the locker room.

Casey Kreiter, LS

New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter
New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kreiter has been a special-teams staple and has held down the long-snapping position since joining the team in 2020. He is a two-time captain, having been elected in 2022 and 2025. He also had his best season with the Giants, appearing in all 17 regular-season games and totalling five special teams tackles.  

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Evan Orris
EVAN ORRIS

Evan Orris is a 2022 graduate of Indiana University. In college, he covered the Indiana Hoosiers football and men’s basketball teams for the Daily Hoosier and Hoosier Huddle. Evan also wrote for FanSided, the New York Post, and NBA.com. During his time with the Post, he covered the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

Home/Big Blue+