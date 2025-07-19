Predicting NY Giants' 2025 Team Captains
Being a New York Giants team captain is an honor bestowed upon a select few and extends beyond simply representing the team during the pre-game coin toss.
These are the respected voices in the locker room —the lieutenants who deliver the message from above and are front and center in terms of mentoring their peers.
From 2009 to 2017, the Giants had three season-long team captains seven times. They had five captains from 2013 to 2014, but went back to three in 2015. Usually, a quarterback, a defensive lineman or linebacker, and a long snapper were chosen as captains.
Last season, the Giants had five captains after having ten in the first two seasons of the Brian Daboll era. Who might make the best choices for captain this season? Here are our choices.
Russell Wilson, QB
Leadership and communication skills that any captain needs. It is essential at the quarterback position. Luckily, Wilson, who signed a one-year deal with the team, possesses those skills and is well-respected across the league.
Wilson has been selected as a captain for the past 12 seasons with three different teams, including the Steelers for a one-year stint. The only time he wasn't a captain was his rookie season in 2012. Since then, he has learned what it takes to lead a locker room.
Wilson has also drawn rave reviews from his teammates for his leadership. It would be surprising if he doesn’t get a “C” on his chest this season.
Darius Slayton, WR
Last season, Slayton was snubbed for being a team captain in favor of Andrew Thomas. After re-signing with the team to a three-year, $36 million contract, he's earned it this season.
Slayton is one of the longest tenured Giants, appearing in 92 games. He has never been a captain in his six seasons in East Rutherford, but he was the Giants' 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
While the temptation here is to go with Malik Nabers, Slayton just seems like a better choice.
Dexter Lawrence II, DT
Lawrence, along with Slayton, are the longest-tenured Giants on the roster since being drafted in 2019. He was a captain last season and should continue to hold that position this season.
The lineman has been a leader on the interior of the defensive line and is beloved by the team. He is also the best player on the roster and sets a standard for everyone in the locker room.
Bobby Okereke, LB
Okereke has been a captain for the past two seasons after not being a captain in four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Although he had an injury-shortened campaign last year that began rocky, Okereke remains a highly respected voice in the locker room.
Casey Kreiter, LS
Kreiter has been a special-teams staple and has held down the long-snapping position since joining the team in 2020. He is a two-time captain, having been elected in 2022 and 2025. He also had his best season with the Giants, appearing in all 17 regular-season games and totalling five special teams tackles.