Ravens' "Low" Defensive Rankings Don’t Fool Giants
If league rankings were to be fully trusted, then the New York Giants would stand a better chance of at least keeping their offense competitive against the Baltimore Ravens’ 22nd-ranked defense.
Except, numbers can be deceiving, and rankings are all relative. For instance, the Ravens defense has allowed 347.6 yards per game, hence their 22nd-place ranking. Their run defense, however, is ranked first, allowing 82.7 yards per game. Their pass defense is ranked 32nd, having allowed 264.9 yards per game.
So what gives?
“This is a talented front, with a lot of really good coaches and good players,” said Giants assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. “I think the pass numbers are misleading. Their offense is putting up a lot of points, so it's forcing their opponent to throw it on them just to stay in the game.”
To Kafka’s point, the Ravens have outscored their opponents this season 383-318, including a 183-131 advantage after two quarters of play. But in the second half of their games, the Ravens have only held a ten-point advantage over their opponents, 197-187.
Regardless, that’s not good news for a Giants offense that has been outscored this season by 99 points (293-194) and outscored 158-87 in the first half of games, including a 75-29 disadvantage in the first quarter alone.
The Giants’ offensive woes have transcended well beyond these last few weeks but have only worsened thanks to injuries and the revolving door at quarterback. That said, the NFL doesn’t give any free points or passes to struggling teams, regardless of the reason, and Kafka and the Giants know it.
“This is a really good defense both on the run and the pass,” he said. “So, we have to be able to go in there, play fast, and execute, and our guys are preparing to do that.”
