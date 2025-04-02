Russell Wilson vs. Jameis Winston: Who Has the Edge for What Giants Need at QB?
Regardless of what the New York Giants do in the 2025 NFL draft, the general feeling is that they will start a veteran quarterback going into the season.
To ensure better quarterback play this year than what they received in 2024, they signed former Browns, Saints, and Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year $8 million contract.
They then doubled down and signed former Steelers, Broncos, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year $10 million deal.
It's been reported that Wilson will receive the first-team reps when the Giants open up training camp, but many have clamored that this should be an open competition.
Both Wilson and Winston have traits that fit perfectly with this Giants offense. But should they go with the safety and security that Wilson supplies, or do they go with the potentially volatile, high-producing Winston?
This team needs to be more explosive, but how much is it willing to risk to achieve that level of explosiveness?
So, which quarterback is the best fit for this offense? Let's break down what separates these two.
Quick Pass and Screen Game Savvy: Wilson
Wilson is still slightly more athletic than Winston, making him a threat to tuck it and run. This allows him to draw more attention when setting up quick passes and screens.
He can draw the defense toward him and deliver the football to a receiver using multiple arm angles. Winston can provide the pass, but he does not draw the defense to him like Wilson and does not use as many arm angles as Wilson.
Surprisingly, Winston does not throw the ball with multiple arm angles, especially considering that both players have extensive backgrounds in baseball. Wilson’s creativity likely comes from his more diminutive stature.
He needs to deliver the football at various arm angles to get it past defenders, so his muscle memory is there. You have to give the edge to Wilson.
Read the Field, Deliver Passes from the Pocket: Winston
Both quarterbacks know how to maneuver in the pocket while they diagnose the defense.
Wilson is at his best when he can quickly remove the football from his hands. He is a rhythm passer, so holding the ball and scanning the field is more difficult when he can not see over the line.
That's why he moves around to find the windows to throw through; it slows down his processing.
That is not the case with Winston. He is tall enough to see over the offensive line, so if he needs to scan the field, it is easier for him to go through his progressions and make decisions without needing to move around and find a window.
This allows him to deliver passes over the middle more easily without obstruction.
Short Passing Accuracy: Wilson
This is a staple of the Giants offense and has served over the past three seasons as an extension of the run game. The efficiency has to be high, and the production needs to match.
Winston has the most trouble with the short passing game. It is not that he is inaccurate or does not read coverages well. The problem is that he believes in his arm too much. He tries to fit the football into any opening.
That has resulted in a lot of interceptions over the years. Wilson is much better because he understands his arm when he needs to release the pass to keep it safe from defenders and how to get it to the receiver in a position to do something after the pass.
Wilson takes care of the ball at this level, which results in more consistent success.
Deep Ball Confidence and Accuracy: Winston
Interestingly enough, both quarterbacks are equally confident in throwing the ball deep. This remains a part of the Giants offense that still needs to be completely unlocked.
Wilson throws an accurate deep ball, but because his arm strength is not elite, he has to put more air underneath it. Because that ball hangs in the air longer, the pass often turns into a contested catch for the receivers because the defensive back can get to the pass.
Winston has an elite-level arm, which allows him to drive the pass without much air underneath it. That often results in the receiver catching the ball and being able to run away from a defender before they can get to the pass.
Leadership and Toughness: Equal
Winston and Wilson exhibit leadership even though their styles could not be more different. They both have no problem taking responsibility for team failures and are great at praising others when the team succeeds.
Wilson's leadership feels more business-like, almost like he is the general manager, while Winston's feels more emotional, virtually like a quirky church pastor.
You know Winston’s intentions are always good, regardless of how silly his methods may be. But both men work and seem to be received well in a locker room.
These are also two extremely tough quarterbacks. Both have played through injuries throughout their careers without complaint.
Wilson has answered the bell on almost every occasion that his number has been called, and the only time Winston has not absolutely answered was due to injuries that needed surgical repair.
They have both played behind poor offensive lines that were much worse than what exists in New York, but even now, they will be ready to absorb a big hit if necessary.
Resolution: It will come down to philosophy
If you think that in an ideal world, head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka would want a talent who can win similarly to Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, then it is difficult to believe they would pass up the opportunity to utilize Winston's physical talents.
However, controlling the game requires a high level of winning and the ability to keep the offense on pace and in structure.
In his press conference at the owners' meetings, Daboll mentioned that he could not wait to sit down with both quarterbacks and discuss elements that would make both comfortable in the offense.
An offense should consist of short, precision passing and explosive shots downfield. This situation is unique; if there's a truly open competition, it will be difficult to choose the winner.
