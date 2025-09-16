The Good, Bad and Ugly of NY Giants' Week 2 Loss
When the New York Giants addressed their roster over the offseason, the end product was supposed to be a football team that could compete and potentially avoid another agonizingly slow start to the NFL campaign.
So while the Giants looked like they belonged on the field on Sunday, they still left AT&T Stadium with a 0-2 record, falling 40-37 in overtime.
There were welcome thrills on offense, missed opportunities, and infuriating lapses of judgment that combined to form one heck of a roller-coaster ride in Jerry World.
Let's unpack it all.
The Good: NY Giants' passing attack comes alive
New York mustered only 231 total yards and did not score a touchdown in its 21-6 season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders.
The team was unrecognizable in Week 2, unleashing an offensive wallop that should have been powerful enough to carry it to a W.
Russell Wilson almost single-handedly doubled the Giants' output from the previous game, completing 30-of-41 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns.
Yes, he committed the interception that ultimately resulted in a game-winning Cowboys field goal, but the 36-year-old also made incredible plays that had people taking back what they said about him heading into this matchup.
Wilson's rapport with star wide receiver Malik Nabers was sublime and led to some of the most exhilarating moments that fans have experienced in ages. Despite the brutal ending, the passing game was notably explosive.
Nabers recorded nine receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns, including the one that put New York on top with 25 seconds remaining in regulation. Wan'Dale Robinson made a huge impact as well and posed far more of a deep threat than he did last season, tallying eight catches for 142 yards and a score.
The offensive line noticeably improved from its awful Week 1 showing and gave the veteran quarterback more time to push the ball downfield. Rookie Marcus Mbow impressed after replacing James Hudson III at left tackle, providing fans with some hope for the unit moving forward. It's about time.
The Giants must still establish the run, but seeing incontrovertible evidence that Russell Wilson could still perform at a high level was definitely encouraging.
The Bad: New York's inconsistent effort on defense
If this squad scores 37 points, the outcome should not be in any doubt. Hard-hitting defense is supposed to define Big Blue this year, and yet, it was that facet of the game that contributed to another bitter defeat.
After bringing the pressure early on, New York faded and eventually surrendered 478 yards of total offense.
Opposing running backs continue to maneuver past the first and second levels of the defense, highlighting a trend that continues to stunt this franchise's growth.
Dallas' Javonte Williams rushed 18 times for 97 yards and a TD, and Dak Prescott also used his legs to drive a dagger into the Giants late in overtime.
When will this group figure out how to stop the run? Even Dexter Lawrence II was not particularly sharp in that area, posting a 65.3 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus.
Highly touted rookie Abdul Carter scuffled, missing two tackles and tallying a 40.0 mark on run defense.
Even if you disagree with PFF's grading system, it is obvious that the No. 3 overall draft pick has yet to get comfortable as a run defender. The Giants are counting on him to explode at some point.
However, one cannot critique this group without directing attention toward Shane Bowen. The defensive coordinator is not coming close to maximizing the abundance of talent he has at his disposal.
While players must execute, it is Bowen's job to implement schemes that will allow them to make a sizable impact.
Fans knew there was plenty that could go wrong during this campaign, but they did not expect the defense to fall under that category. It'd better find its mojo pronto.
The Ugly: Giants Couldn’t Get Out of Their Own Way
Despite the efforts that head coach Brian Daboll made to instill discipline in his squad during training camp, New York's penalty problem persists–and this week it was worse than anyone could have imagined.
James Hudson III, the swing tackle whom general manager Joe Schoen signed in free agency to add depth to the O-line, committed an incomprehensible four penalties on the team's opening drive. The Giants came away with only a field goal after 16 plays.
Before the hard-fought NFC East clash concluded, they collected 14 penalties for 160 yards. The Giants combusted again and again, and when that happens, a capable offense like Dallas's is bound to make them pay.
We can put the microscope in multiple places, but penalties are by far the most egregious flaw Big Blue has at the moment. A concerning lack of awareness speaks to a self-discipline problem. Mental mistakes cannot happen at such an alarming rate.
New York has too many holes to be able to overcome such needless generosity. It cannot give away anything for free. The Cowboys certainly dug deep for this win, but the Giants did not have to help them shovel.
When this squad operates with more self-control, maybe the fan base will truly believe that change is on the horizon.
