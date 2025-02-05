Giants Country

The One Thing That Went Right for the New York Giants in 2024

The New York Giants 2024 rookie class was by far the best part of an otherwise dismal season.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants 2024 Draft Class / New York Football Giants
Not much went right for the New York Giants in 2024, their 100th season. From a series of injuries across the board to the letdown in quarterback play, many factors led to a franchise-worse 3-14 record that cast doubts about the franchise's direction under the management team of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

But if you’re looking for a silver lining amid the thick dark clouds that hover over 1925 Giants Drive, look no further than the 2024 draft class.

In a recent ESPN study examining the production of every NFL team’s rookie class during regular season play, the Giants’ Class of 2024 finished fifth, behind the Rams, Commanders, Chargers, and Bucs. 

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in their second quarter during a game between New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of the Giants’ six draft picks, four–receiver Malik Nabers (R1), safety Tyler Nubin (R2), tight end Theo Johnson (R4), and running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr (R5) emerged as starters. 

Nabers, the only Pro Bowler of the group, was the crown jewel. He caught 109 balls, setting a new franchise record for single-season receptions last set by Steve Smith in 2009. 

His 1,204 receiving yards made him the first Giants receiver to top 1,000 receiving yards since Odell Beckham, Jr. did so in 2018.

Tracy, who began the season as RB2 behind starter Devin Singletary, finished his rookie campaign with 1,123 scrimmage yards. That, plus Nabers’ receiving yards, made Tracy and Nabers only the third pair of teammates to have 1,000+ scrimmage yards in their rookie campaign. 

Tracy’s 839 rushing yards were also the most on the ground by a Giants runner since Saquon Barkley recorded 962 during the 2023 season and represent only the second time the Giants had a player rush for at least 800 yards in a season. 

New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips
Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) reacts against the Carolina Panthers in the second half during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Defesive Rookies Also Came to Play

Not to be forgotten, the defensive rookies also contributed significantly positively. 

New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin
Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (31) and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) celebrate after Nubin recovered a Seattle Seahawks fumble during the second half at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

According to the study, Nubin recorded 98 tackles in 13 starts, and Phillips, the slot cornerback, finished with an above-average DVOA. 

Inside linebacker Darius Muasau, the sixth-round pick who initially was supposed to be primarily a special teams contributor, did an impressive job when pressed into playing on the defense later in the season when starter Bobby Okereke suffered a season-ending back injury. Musasau finished with 55 tackles in seven games and had an interception.

Undrafted free agent defensive lineman Elijah Chatman received an honorable mention in the study. He saw his defensive snap counts increase as the season wore on, and injuries started claiming the starters ahead of him on the depth chart. 

Chatman, who started three games, finished with 21 tackles and a sack in his first season. 

Like Daboll, Schoen received a mulligan from team ownership despite its regression in record since its surprising 9-7-1 campaign in 2022, the first season of the Schoen-Daboll regime. The Giants need another solid draft to start closing the talent gaps between themselves and the rest of the NFC East teams.

The position groups likely to be in the Giants’ Class of 2025 include quarterback, defensive line, cornerback, and safety.

Published
