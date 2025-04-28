This One Giants' Draft Decision May Be Biggest Headscratcher
While the New York Giants had, at least on paper, a successful draft, there was one thing that they didn’t do that might qualify as a headscratcher: not selecting multiple offensive linemen in the draft.
Last season, the Giants used ten different offensive line combinations, and they tied for the most in the league after not drafting a lineman in the previous draft class. That number of combinations was mainly due to injuries and performance issues, such as finding a suitable left tackle to replace Andrew Thomas and carry the team through the rest of the season.
The Giants' offensive line, according to Pro Football Focus, allowed 215 total pressures, 45 quarterback hits, and 48 sacks when the season was over. According to ESPN metrics, they also ranked 26th in pass block win rate and 27th in run block win rate.
While the Giants did attempt to improve their depth this past offseason by signing free-agent swing tackles James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe and bringing back guards Greg Van Roten and Aaron Stinnie, none of these options are likely long-term for the team.
A look ahead at the unit shows that right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor enters the final year of a two-year deal and will be 31 by the end of the season. Van Roten, 35, re-signed with the Giants on a one-year contract.
The Giants, who plan to convert Evan Neal to a guard to help him salvage his career, declined Neal’s fifth-year option, suggesting that he’s unlikely to have a long-term future.
John Michael Schmitz missed two games this season while dealing with a shoulder injury that limited him to 13 games in 2023. Even when available, Schmitz still hasn’t quite hit his stride, finishing 35th amongst 64 eligible centers according to PFF.
Thomas, the stalwart, has had injury issues over the last two seasons that have cost him game time. And left guard Jon Runyan, Jr. is cashing out the last of his guaranteed money owed this coming season.
To be fair, after not addressing the offensive line in the draft last year, the Giants did so this year with their selection of Purdue guard/tackle Marcus Mbow with the No. 154 overall pick. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters the plan was to get Mbow some work at tackle, though it wouldn’t be surprising if he also gets some work at guard to ensure he offers optimal position flexibility.
The Giants also have promising interior offensive lineman Jake Kubas on the roster. An undrafted free agent from last year, Kubas primarily plays guard but also cross-trains at center.
Joshua Ezeudu, meanwhile, is in the final year of his rookie deal. He has shown he is not a left tackle and will likely work at guard this spring and summer (if he makes the roster).
Ideally, a team will want to have young players in the pipeline who are being developed so that they have replacements at the ready should there be openings due to injuries or departures. While the Giants have done that this year with the selection of Mbow, they might have been better off adding another young prospect as well.
Absent that, the Giants might have to lean on the veteran free-agency route, which has worked well for the unit so far under Schoen and Daboll. But if one looks at the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, who have drafted eight linemen in the last five draft classes, including three this year, it’s pretty clear how that team values the trenches (and rightfully so).
Philadelphia's line ranked sixth in pass block win rate and ninth in run block win rate last year. They also finished the season with the second-most rushing yards in the league (3,048), behind the Ravens, and averaged 179.3 rushing yards per game.
Granted, it does help when Saquon Barkley is your running back, but even before him, the Eagles always had a solid rushing and passing attack anchored by the O-line.
Before this draft, Schoen selected four linemen in his first four draft classes, but none developed into solid contributors. But, there is room for optimism under second-year coach Carmen Bricillo and assistant offensive line coach James Ferentz, which is why it would have been a good idea to give them at least one more offensive lineman in the draft.
Perhaps some undrafted free agents will show enough promise to land on the practice squad–that’s how former Giants offensive linemen Rich Seubert and Shaun O’Hara, members of that great Giants offensive line that won Super Bowl XLII, entered the league.
Overall, Schoen has added depth pieces along the line for this season and had a very successful 2025 draft, at least on paper. But just as one can never have enough pass rushers or cornerbacks, the same has proven truer than ever regarding offensive linemen and the New York Giants.
