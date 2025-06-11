Two Giants Defenders Among Most Targeted in 2024
The New York Giants have two cornerbacks on the roster who, per Pro Football Focus, were amongst the most targeted players in the league. However, it should not be a concern this season.
The Giants signed Paulson Adebo to a three-year, $54 million this offseason. Last season, the former Saint was the most targeted cornerback in the league, with a ball thrown his way on nearly 22% of his coverage snaps.
Most of his targets came on the outside, as more than 90% of his 2024 snaps were at outside cornerback. He was targeted 53 times on the outside but allowed just 31 receptions for a 58.49% rate.
Adebo was not the only Giant in the rankings. Deonte Banks was the eighth most targeted corner while lined outside with a 17.53% rate, allowing a 69.12% completion rate. He finished this season with a 50.3 PFF coverage grade.
Banks struggled to fit into new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's zone-heavy system and was benched on multiple occasions.
He has not played up to his first-round draft pick status and has a 46.4 PFF coverage grade across his first two seasons, which ranks in the bottom 10 among eligible cornerbacks.
Both Adebo and Banks were also heavily targeted on early downs and ranked in the top three in the category. Each player had a target rate of over 20% and a completion rate of over 70%.
This is usually a problem for secondaries. Usually, if a cornerback is targeted at this rate, they are seen as weak links, but there is optimism they can turn it around.
Both players possess ball-hawking abilities to get their hands on the football, whether that involves breaking up a pass or intercepting the quarterback.
Adebo had 32 pass deflections the past two seasons when lined up outside. He was able to record ten in seven games last season despite having his season cut short due to an ACL injury. He also has ten interceptions throughout his four-year career.
Despite poor coverage numbers, Banks managed to lead the Giants in pass deflections last season with 12. He has 23 throughout his first two seasons. Although he did not record an interception last season, he had two in his rookie year.
Banks has already received praise from the coaching staff and looks like an entirely different player in the early parts of camp.
The secondary will also receive a major boost from an improved defensive line. Last season, the line sacked opposing quarterbacks 45 times and garnered 96 tackles for losses.
They were also the fourth-quickest team to the quarterback in time to pressure, which measures the time from the snap to the first moment of pressure on the quarterback.
This year, they will have a healthy Dexter Lawrence, who led the team in sacks despite only appearing 12 games due to a season-ending injury, and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Abdul Carter.
They join a unit with former first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns, and a handful of other contributors. The more pressure the unit can put on the quarterback, the more it will help the secondary.
The defensive line can force more errant throws, which should lead to better numbers across the board and more pass breakups and interceptions for Adebo and Banks.
