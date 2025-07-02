Updating NY Giants’ 2026 Draft Picks After Darren Waller Trade
Thanks to two trades made in the last two years, the New York Giants currently have seven draft picks available to them for 2026.
The Giants traded tight end Darren Waller to the Miami Dolphins after Waller decided to come out of retirement. New York is locked into receiving Miami’s sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft.
When Waller retired last year, New York placed him on the reserve/retired list, which meant that if he had a change of heart at any point before the contract expired, the Giants would still retain the rights to his services.
The other trade the Giants made was completed last summer when they sent defensive lineman Jordan Phillips to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick. Phillips and the Cowboys met the condition, and the Giants currently own Dallas’ sixth-round pick in next year’s draft.
Overall, the Giants' seven picks consist of their own first, second, fourth, fifth, and sixth-round selections, plus the two sixth-round picks from Miami and Dallas, resulting in three picks in the sixth round.
The Giants do not have their third-round pick, having included that in the trade this year to Houston, which allowed the Giants to trade back into the bottom of the first round to select quarterback Jaxson Dart.
They also do not have a seventh-round pick, having sent that to the Cowboys as part of the Phillips trade.
The Giants are not projected to receive any compensatory draft picks for 2026, given their free agency activity this past offseason.
As for Waller, $4.917 million, representing the remaining prorated signing bonus he received when the Giants acquired his contract in a trade with the Raiders and then restructured it, currently counts toward the team’s $27.332 million in dead money.