What We Know So Far About Giants’ 2025 Schedule
The 2025 NFL schedule comes out Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET, and already, a drip feed of select games has been announced as official, with several of those games directly impacting New York Giants opponents.
Here is what we know so far based on the announcements that have been made about games league-wide.
Week 1: The Cowboys and Eagles will square off to open the 2025 season, which means the Giants, who have opened their regular season play against Dallas five times since 2015 (including three years in a row from 2015-2017), will not draw the Cowboys in the opener.
According to Front Office Sports, the Chargers and Chiefs will play in Brazil in Week 1, thus eliminating both of those teams as possible openers for the Giants.
Week 5: The Vikings, one of the Giants’ home opponents this season, will be in London to face the Cleveland Browns. Minnesota could also take its bye after that game, so the Vikings could be ruled out for Week 6 as well.
Week 6: The Broncos will head to London to face the Jets, so you can cross them off as an opponent for the Giants that week and, again, possibly the week after if they take a bye at that time.
Week 12: The Eagles and Bears face each other in the annual day after Thanksgiving game, ruling them out as possible opponents for the Giants that weekend.
Week 16: FOX announced a doubleheader for Week 16 that will feature the Eagles and Commanders face each other in one game, and the Packers and Bears in another.
All four teams are on the Giants’ opponents list this season, so don’t be surprised if the league has the Giants facing an AFC West team this week.
Week 17: The Chiefs and Broncos will clash in a Christmas night game, as the Chiefs have confirmed. That again rules out both as potential Giants’ opponents, though by this point in the season, we are more likely to see divisional games for the final two weeks.
Week 18: The Giants will likely wrap up the season against a division opponent. Since 2014, they have faced the Eagles six times, including the last three seasons, and for the most part, those games have all been ugly losses for the Giants.
A better divisional closer would be Washington, which closed the talent gap with the Giants last year.
Washington last closed the regular season with the Giants in 2021. Last year, they made it to the conference title game. Washington will be a team to watch, as they try to build on an impressive first season under head coach Dan Quinn.
The NFL Network will announce select games on Tuesday morning, and Netflix and CBS will both announce their prime games on Wednesday morning. Bookmark this page for those updates as they apply to the Giants’ opponents.
