Where Giants Stand in Draft Order After Six Weeks
It's beginning to look like another lost season for the New York Giants in 2024. Week 6 felt like their best chance to climb back into the NFC East race and get back to .500, but they couldn't capitalize on the opportunity.
The Giants offense put up just seven points in their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, a disappointing showing after dominating the week prior.
As the season slowly creeps to the middle of the schedule over the next few weeks, teams will begin to separate themselves from the pack as playoff contenders.
The Giants will likely not be one of those teams, prompting many fans to turn their attention to the draft. While they're coming off another unwatchable and exhausting performance, the Giants aren't currently in the top 10. According to PFF, the Giants are 11th in the draft order after Week 6.
Plenty of teams are also 2-4, but given the Giants' remaining strength of schedule, they're slated at No.11. The Bengals, who are also 2-4, have the No.7 pick as of now.
Taking a look at the rest of the division: the Dallas Cowboys are 16th, the Philadelphia Eagles are 17th, and the Washington Commanders are 25th.
The Giants have only picked at No.11 twice in franchise history. The first was in 1952, when they selected Frank Gifford, and the other was in 2000, with Ron Dayne. The Giants had the No.11 pick in 2021 but ultimately traded back to No.20 with the Chicago Bears and drafted Kadarius Toney.
There's still a long way to go in the season, but this doesn't bode well if the Giants want their chance at selecting one of the top quarterbacks in the class.
It was well-documented on Hard Knocks that they tried trading up in this past year's draft for a quarterback, their efforts ultimately falling short. With how Daniel Jones has played thus far, it's clear an upgrade is needed at the position.
Looking at the current top ten picks, there are already several teams that could also look to take a swing on a quarterback. The Browns (2), Rams (5), Titans (6), and Raiders (10) are all ahead of the Giants in terms of draft order and could very well select a quarterback.
This order will fluctuate over the next 12 weeks of the season. It does feel like the Giants season is over for many, but they're not thinking that way in the locker room.
Four games are left before the bye week: Eagles at home, at Steelers, back home for the Commanders, and then an 'away' game in Germany against the Panthers. The team isn't a lost cause, as the defense has been playing exceptionally well lately and could lead them to a few wins.
This will be a crucial stretch of games for the Giants as they look to salvage their season. Will they sink or swim? A lot will be discovered within the next few weeks.