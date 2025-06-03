Which New YorkGiants Players Might Have Breakout Year Ahead?
Every good team in the NFL has a similar key to success every year. If the New York Giants want to ascend to a playoff team, this will likely be a key to their success.
In 2022, the team reached the playoffs, and during that year, they had a couple of breakout performances that helped the team reach the postseason.
Receiver Richie James was a receiver entering his fourth season who had been used mostly as a special teams player. He signed with the Giants in that capacity, but due to injuries and ineffectiveness, he was thrust into a prominent position as a pass catcher.
James finished the season as the second-leading receiver with 57 receptions for 569 yards and four touchdowns.
Safety Julian Love also had a breakout season that year. His first three seasons were filled with figuring out a new role and how he could fit in a defense.
He put it all together in year four and finished the season as the leading tackler, with 124 tackles, including 79 solo tackles and six tackles for loss. He also had two interceptions.
Players who have the chance to break out and reach a level that they have not touched in the past are key to a team’s success, and this year’s Giants squad has a few names that could potentially realize their breakout seasons after a quiet start thus far to their careers.
WR Jalin Hyatt
We have become accustomed to Hyatt making plays during the offseason. Countless highlights that are posted during OTAs and training camp have not translated to the regular season.
Since the offensive system appears to have been adjusted to the quarterback's style of play. Because there was not a consistent deep pass presence, and Hyatt has disappeared in the regular season.
This season, with three quarterbacks who are not afraid to drive the football downfield, it gives more life to a guy like Hyatt.
They all seem invested in getting the most out of Hyatt, who this spring has been seeing a lot of snaps with the first-team offense thanks to Malik Nabers being sidelined with a toe issue.
One of the keys to having a breakout season is someone believing in you. Will that apply to Hyatt?
OL Evan Neal
Neal has spent the first three seasons of his career battling injuries, struggling with the speed rush, and dealing with incredibly harsh criticism.
He has demonstrated elite talents as a pass protector and, more notably, as a run blocker. Unfortunately, his highlight reel missteps are what people are focused on.
His move to guard is an opportunity for him to elevate himself to another level, as he will now have protection from his weakest skill, which is pass protection against speed rushers.
He could be a dominant guard who can open up massive holes in the run game. He will not be bullied, and trying to get on his edge and push him out of the way will not work.
He is too athletic for all of that. This could be very similar to Mekhi Becton's reinvigorated career at guard when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The only difference will be that Neal will be only 25 years old, with plenty of football still ahead of him.
S Dane Belton
Belton has performed well when allowed to play. Last season, he had to deal with learning a new defensive scheme, and he was battling with rookies Tyler Nubin and Dru Phillips for snaps.
This season, Belton should have a much more defined role in this system. That role could expand with the more plays he makes, and the one thing we know about Belton is that he is going to make plays. He has a knack for it.
If either of those players gets hurt or falters, that will be even more snaps for Belton. He could have career highs in passes defended, interceptions, and total tackles.
His football IQ has always been high, which is what made him a star in college, and we can see that he's beginning to elevate his game at this level once again.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.