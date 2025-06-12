Who Will Finish Giants' Season as QB1?
The New York Giants are headed into the 2025 NFL season with more clarity than last season, particularly under center. After a dismal 3-14 campaign last year, the team made changes at the quarterback position, moving on from Daniel Jones and drafting Ole Miss standout Jaxson Dart in the first round.
However, with veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston also being signed in free agency, it is expected Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the short term. But will he still be the guy calling plays at the end of Week 18?
Wilson is an experienced vet who is championship caliber. The Giants signed the 35-year-old to a short-term deal in the offseason to stabilize the position after years of inconsistency.
Wilson brings leadership and a track record of success in big games in the postseason. However, his last two seasons have been marred by uneven play, injuries, and questions about his ability to continue playing at a high level.
Wilson has taken the majority of first-team reps and reportedly developed quick chemistry with key targets like Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton.
If he plays mistake-free football and keeps the Giants competitive early on, head coach Brian Daboll may ride the veteran in hopes of competing this season in a competitive division.
However, if the Giants stumble out of the gate or Wilson shows he cannot be a competent game manager, the calls for a change could be loud and immediate.
That call for change will likely be for Dart. Drafted 25th overall in April following a trade back into the first round, Jaxson Dart represents the future of the Giants' quarterback room.
The Ole Miss product boasts a strong arm, mobility, and composure that has already won over some in the building. But the Giants are being cautious not to rush him into action too soon.
Dart's college tape was electric but inconsistent. He’s raw and could be a player who could benefit from sitting behind a veteran while getting acclimated to the speed and complexity of NFL defenses and coverages.
Still, history shows that first-round quarterbacks almost always see the field sooner than later. If the season begins to unravel, the Giants could pivot to Dart midseason to spark the offense and see what they have in their long-term investment.
Winston’s presence adds another wrinkle. The former No. 1 overall pick signed with the Giants to be more than a mentor. He still believes he can start in the NFL and has flashed that capability in spurts throughout his career.
He offers a high-risk, high-reward style of play that could appeal to Daboll in the right situation. While Winston is unlikely to win the starting job out of camp, he remains a capable insurance policy if injuries or poor performance strike the quarterback room.
If both Wilson struggles and Dart isn’t ready, don’t be surprised if Winston gets a shot late in the year.
Given the Giants' current roster makeup, investment in a first-round quarterback, and long-term vision, it’s hard to see anyone other than Jaxson Dart finishing the season as the starter.
Wilson may begin the year under center, but unless he exceeds expectations and has the Giants in playoff contention, it’s only a matter of time before the team hands the reins to Dart. The Giants didn’t trade back into the first round on a quarterback to have him sit for an entire season, especially in a transitional year.
With Daboll’s job likely on the line, he’ll want to show ownership and fans that the franchise’s future is trending in the right direction. And that future, barring a miraculous turnaround that begins and ends with Dart.
