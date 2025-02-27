Why Giants Could Be Ideal Trade Partner for Titans
Anyone who has watched the New York Giants the last two seasons knows how desperate they are for a quarterback. However, general manager Joe Schoen's recent comments at the NFL Scouting Combine suggest that the sense of urgency might be stronger than first thought.
The fourth-year GM said he is "for taking swings at the position." The easy conclusion from that statement is that the Giants will aggressively pursue a trade for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
That hypothetical scenario generates more momentum by the week, but the organization may consider another deal instead.
Rather than surrender future assets for a 37-year-old quarterback who is eyeing a big contract restructure, New York might deem it more practical to move for a 22-year-old with a far better chance at becoming a plausible long-term answer for the franchise.
If the Giants are going to gamble, it is safer to do so at the NFL Draft. They can potentially trade up from No. 3 to No. 1 and select Miami signal-caller Cam Ward. This idea has been floated before, but new Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi might have inadvertently added to the speculation.
When addressing the media at the combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, he mentioned how he would only forgo the top pick if he had the option to still come away with an elite talent. Moving down two spots might afford Borgonzi that chance.
“You certainly don’t want to pass up on one of those players,” he told reporters. “In an opportunity to trade back, it depends on how far you can return to get that player. There is a strategy to it.”
Borgonzi also confirmed to reporters that he has received phone calls, which will only intrigue Giants fans further. In addition to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the front office would have to give up Day 2 picks, possibly this year and in 2026.
That is admittedly a risky gamble to make for a team coming off a dreadful 3-14 record, but if New York can avoid sacrificing another first-rounder, the price might be worth it. While significant skepticism surrounds this quarterback class, Ward fits the modern game nicely.
Giants should give Cam Ward a serious look.
The consensus All-American and ACC Player of the Year has a strong arm, can move inside the pocket, and displays great confidence in his playmakers. With a 6-foot-2 frame and the ability to extend plays with his legs, he has the physical skill set that executives highly value.
Ward's potential alone is not what makes him appealing, though. His promise comes with impressive credentials, which cannot always be said for a QB prospect. He exhibited great determination during his five years of college.
The sparsely recruited talent out of West Columbia, Texas, climbed the NCAA ladder, starting at the FCS program Incarnate Word, leveling up to Washington State, and ultimately landing in Miami. Cam Ward smoothly transitioned to his ever-changing environment and set the Division I record for most passing touchdowns with 158.
There are some drawbacks, however. He frequently made ill-advised deep throws that will not fly in the NFL. Short-term and intermediate accuracy could also be an issue. However, Ward's talent and work ethic are tough to ignore.
The Giants might be thinking big and bold about the quarterback, and if so, "swinging" for an impressive prospect is much easier to defend than employing a potentially hazardous get-good-quick scheme that centers around Matthew Stafford.
It is important to note that Joe Schoen could have Shedeur Sanders higher on his board than Ward. Since the Colorado Buffaloes star seemingly has a lower ceiling, trading up for him would be harder to justify.
The Giants should consider either player a safer option if the alternative is going all in on Stafford. New York and Tennessee have much to ponder in the next two months.