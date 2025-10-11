Why NY Giants Should Kick the Tires on WR Treylon Burks
The New York Giants' wide receiver room was already feeble entering the 2025 campaign, but now it is downright sickly. Malik Nabers is done for the year, and Darius Slayton has already missed one game with a hamstring injury.
While head coach Brian Daboll and assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka profess to have confidence in the guys already on the roster, the question of whether the Giants should kick the tires on former Titans receiver Treylon Burks, a 2022 first-round draft pick who was released from the Titans' IR list, might be worth a look.
The Giants have nothing to lose by bringing him in for a workout, even if it's to just add him to the practice squad at first.
Unmet expectations and injury woes defined Burks' tenure with the Titans, as he was unable to blossom into the WR1 that management envisioned when it selected him with one of the two picks it received from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for A.J. Brown.
But just consider New York's alternatives. The pass-catching group is already brimming with uncertainty following the loss of Nabers, their No. 1 receiver.
The NY Giants should take a chance on Burks
Burks may have more upside than the rest of the squad's active receivers, so general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll must give serious consideration to the idea. He wants to hit the reset button on his NFL career, and the Giants could certainly use another tall receiver on the outside.
That may not sound like a perfect marriage, but plenty of successful NFL relationships have sprouted from a place of desperation.
Some financial maneuvering would probably be required, given that the organization ranks last in the NFL with only $1.427 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, but the cost of signing this wideout should be quite low.
Burks came into his own with the Arkansas Razorbacks, recording 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior 2021 season, helping the program achieve nine wins for the first time since 2011. He impressed scouts and convinced Tennessee to take him with the No. 18 overall pick.
Unfortunately, the results were underwhelming. He totaled 53 catches for 699 yards and just one TD in 27 games with the Titans. He was unable to remain on the field, enduring various ailments that prevented him from further developing. Everyone loves a good comeback story, though.
Burks' injury misfortune could continue, but if he can stay healthy for an extended period, New York may see someone who could fit into its offensive plans.
The former First-Team All-SEC selection is still only 25 years old, and at 6-foot-2, he possesses a solid combination of size and athleticism. After sustaining a torn ACL and fractured collarbone over the last year, it will be difficult for Treylon Burks to forge a path to relevance.
But the Giants should consider letting him try if he's healthy.
