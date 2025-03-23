Why Giants Should Still Draft a Quarterback in Round 1 Regardless of Their Veteran Bridge Moves
Despite adding Jameis Winston as quarterback, the New York Giants are still playing the Aaron Rodgers waiting game and are also believed to be still interested in Russell Wilson.
But regardless of whether they add Wilson or Rdogers, that should not close the door on them adding a quarterback in the draft at No. 3. Taking a quarterback there would allow them to start grooming their future signal caller, whom they’d hopefully have for the next decade-plus.
If Cam Ward is off the board but Shedeur Sanders is there, the Giants need to take that swing, which general manager Joe Schoen spoke about at the combine.
But will they? The skepticism surrounding this quarterback class is well-known by now. The growing consensus is that this is a bad year to need a quarterback, and if possible, it’s better to wait until next year, when the class promises to have more options.
QB or Not QB? That is the question.
While waiting until next year would make the most logical sense, Schoen doesn’t appear to have that luxury. Like head coach Brian Daboll, Schoen is in Year 4, and co-owner John Mara has already made it clear that the team needs to turn things around and start trending upward by Week 18 of next season.
But therein lies the problem. Without a solid plan at quarterback, the Giants will try to go upstream without a paddle.
That’s why they need to take their chances on Sanders if he’s still there at No. 3. Sanders has helped turn around both Jackson State’s and Colorado’s programs and is a proven winner. He can hold his own as a short and intermediate passer. And he should be there at No. 3 when the Giants go on the clock.
If Ward somehow slips down to the Giants–again, unlikely as the Titans are reportedly thinking seriously about selecting him–then Ward needs to be the choice at No. 3. But even if the Titans pass on Ward, there is no guarantee he slides pas the Browns, who draft at No. 2.
Wide receiver Malik Nabers displayed scintillating ability in his rookie season, so it only makes sense to pair this potentially elite playmaker with a young, promising quarterback who can help take the offense to the next level.
Whether the Giants agree with that thinking or decide to go the veteran route for 2025 and possibly beyond remains to be determined.
Whatever road they pick, they better be sure it doesn’t lead to job losses at the end of the 2025 campaign.