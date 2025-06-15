Why NY Giants WR Jalin Hyatt Should Be More Productive in 2025
If anyone has been wondering where exactly wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has been throughout his first two seasons with the New York Giants franchise, they certainly wouldn’t be alone.
In his rookie campaign, Hyatt managed 23 receptions on 40 targets for 373 yards and a 16.2-yard average catch that led the entire team. But then last year, he all but disappeared from the offense last season.
Hyatt scraped together eight receptions on a slimmer 19 targets for 62 yards and a 7.8 average catch while still waiting to earn his first NFL touchdown as a Giant.
The dropoff in his second season is due to a combination of factors, some of which were beyond his control and some of which were not.
The inconsistency at the quarterback position didn’t help anyone in the offense not named Malik Nabers. But with Hyatt, who is a legitimate deep ball threat, it hurt him the most.
What also hurt Hyatt was a lack of physicality in his game. Defenders routinely outmuscled him for the ball and, in his attempt to beat the jam off the line of scrimmage. The latter led to timing issues, drops, and Hyatt not reaching his desired destination.
This year, the Giants are holding out hope of the third-year receiver getting back to his college production days when he was a 67-catch receiver in his final season with the Volunteers.
The good news is there have already been some positive signs indicating that Hyatt will finally produce that breakout season that Giants fans have been asking for since he arrived on the scene in East Rutherford.
Jalin Hyatt has been locked in this offseason
So far, Hyatt has been living up to his end of the bargain in terms of improving, Head coach Brian Daboll has mentioned that Hyatt has done a nice job in working to improve this spring.
That includes putting on some extra muscle in the weight room, where fellow wide receiver Darius Slayton even pointed out that Hyatt looked like he put on about 15-20 pounds in the team’s offseason workouts.
But more importantly, Hyatt has taken the extra step to start developing an early relationship with his new quarterback, Russell Wilson and communicating with his fellow pass catchers during film sessions on how to make the most of their reps on the field.
Wilson, who signed with the Giants in free agency and projects to the Week 1 starter, has repeatedly voiced his support and admiration for almost every receiver in his locker room, noting the potential he sees with each of them and the excitement he has to get to work and elevate the team’s offense that was one of the worst across the league in 2024.
That was especially the case with going deep and putting pressure on the opposing defense, where the Giants could never find a groove amidst an inconsistency at the helm.
All four of their options last fall finished with deep passing grades below 69.8 on the season and under 300 yards and two touchdowns on throws of 20+ yards, which contributed to their record-low 14.6 points per contest.
Now that Wilson, who posted a 95.0 deep passing grade that was the fourth-highest in the NFL, is under center, the Giants should boast a more consistent unit that strives to get everyone involved, including Hyatt, who has been building a strong connection with his new signal caller.
All of this will bode well for Hyatt as the 2025 season draws closer, and this trend suggests that he will finally become a bigger and more productive contributor to the Giants' offense.