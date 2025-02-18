Wildest Trade Proposal Yet Has Giants Acquiring Matthew Stafford from Rams
We are at the time of the year when offseason rumors start to pick up steam around the NFL. And right there in the thick of the rumors are the New York Giants, who are searching for a new franchise quarterback, whether that comes from the draft, free agency, or via trade.
Speaking of trade, one of the hot rumors floating around that might be picking up some steam is a trade between the Los Angeles Rams and Giants involving quarterback Matthew Stafford.
In trying to change things up just a bit to make it interesting, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, who, in an exercise inspired by the unprecedented NBA blockbuster that saw Luka Doncic sent to the LAkers and Anthony Davis sent to the Mavericks earlier this month, put forth a far-out trade scenario for the Giants and Rams that, if it ever came to fruition, would have people talking.
Knox’s wild proposal has the Rams sending Stafford, second-team All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua, and running back Blake Corum to the Giants in exchange for–wait for it–Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers, cornerback Dru Phillips, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a 2026 first-rounder.
While there is an old saying, “Never say never,” one can be 100% confident that this wild trade proposal will never happen, no matter how desperate the Giants, who are coming off a disastrous 3-14 2024 season, get for a franchise quarterback.
All kidding aside, are the Giants reasonably positioned to acquire Stafford?
When dissecting this suggested mega-move, starting at the quarterback position is essential. In Knox’s scenario, New York would be sacrificing significant draft capital to acquire a 37-year-old signal-caller who, while still appearing to have gas left in his tank, is also seeking a new contract, which is why he might be on the trade block, to begin with.
Teams do not consider taking such a huge leap unless ready to contend for a championship. And the Giants, despite having some difference-making defensive talents like defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and outside linebacker Brian Burns, are nowhere near ready to challenge for a title.
An unhealthy and inconsistent offensive line is a particular concern. Protecting Stafford, who is among the league's least mobile quarterbacks, could be a grueling task for this group.
Even if Giants general manager Joe Schoen upgrades the offensive line, this trade scenario, which calls for parting with promising young players Nabers and Phillips, isn’t happening.
Beyond Nabers' ample promise, which is illustrated by the 109 receptions, 1,204 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns he totaled in his rookie year, the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft owns a valuable fifth-year option on his contract. Because Nacua was selected outside the first round, he does not come with such a perk.
His deal expires after the 2026 season, so the Giants would face pressure to sign him to an extension sooner rather than later. That is not the case as far as Nabers is concerned. Retaining sufficient salary cap space is essential, especially if Schoen plans to add offensive and defensive line help.
No one can dispute Nacua's supreme ability, but pairing an electric second-year wide receiver with an inexpensive veteran or rookie quarterback might be more appealing than the one Bleacher Report presents.
A trade for Stafford would make sense for the Giants under the right circumstances, and the terms outlined in this wild yet creative trade idea are nothing more than an exercise that Knox likely had fun putting together just because.