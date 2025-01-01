Will ex-Giants RB Saquon Barkley Continue Pursuit of History Against Old Teammates?
Former New York Giants and current Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is always one who appreciates the history of the game, which, of course means that he is aware of his chance to break Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record if he can pick up 101 yards on Sunday against his former team
But will he continue the chase for the record? Eagles head coach Nick Siriani told reporters on Monday that no decision had been made and that he wanted to first speak to the players involved to get their take before making any decisions because the Eagles, in having locked up the No. 2 playoff seed, can’t help or hurt their playoff status on Sunday regardless of the game’s outcome.
The question sort of then becomes Barkley, whose contract negotiations over the last two years with the Giants eroded into some bitterness as was played out on Hard Knocks, or does he call it a season and keep himself fresh for the upcoming postseason tournament?
Barkley will always be the classy player who shoots down the idea of uber-meaningful matchups, but with a dose of some truth serum, he might confess an added element of revenge that would boost the narrative. Still, he took the high road, not entirely rejecting the idea of finishing the job but deferring it to the powers that be in Philadelphia.
“Whatever his decision is, I’m all for it,” Barkley told reporters this week. “If (Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni’s) mindset is, go out and try it, we’ll go out and try it. If his mindset is, ‘Let’s rest and get ready for this run,’ I'll be all for it, too.”
Barkley is by no means a stranger to setting records and achieving greatness. He started that journey from the day he was selected by the Giants in the 2018 draft, giving them three 1,000-yard stints, including his former career-high 1,312 mark in 2022, which carried New York to its first postseason berth and win in six years or more.
He is also the current record holder for the most receptions made by a running back in their rookie season with 91 grabs, but the one in front of him has to mean way more than the other accolades. Short of winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles, claiming the league’s single-season rushing throne would pole-vault Barkley into the conversation of one of the greatest backs ever.
A discussion that wouldn’t be possible without the latest incredible rushing feat the two-time Pro Bowler put forth on Sunday, rolling to 167 yards on 31 carries to help the Birds bulldoze the Dallas Cowboys 41-7.
Barkley was pulled once he had a 23-yard rush in the fourth quarter that put him over to 2,005 yards with one week left to go, and it remains to be seen if he is given a chance to break it in the home finale.
He would need exactly 100 yards to end Dickerson’s reign at the top, albeit with the benefit of the 17-game schedule that started back in 2021. The Giants aren’t exactly the greatest at stopping the run either, having five 100-yard rushers in the last six games and two for 150 yards or more.
The Eagles might have let him stay on the field long enough to achieve the 2,000 mark before resting in the aforementioned blowout, but they could have different plans in their playoff rehearsal. They have the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the conference locked up, with no wiggle room for elevation or a slide down the picture.
Making his divorced franchise’s day miserable for the second time this year might add some sweetness to Barkley’s unforgettable campaign, which started after he was not tagged by the Giants and allowed to test free agency. Even with that added to his resume, Barkley knows nothing will finish off the picture-perfect run than capturing his first title as a professional.
A feat that the closest he came to with the Giants was their loss to the same Eagles squad in the 2022 Divisional round when New York was trounced 38-7 after their upset win on the road in Minnesota in the Wild Card round.
His time to prove his point to the Joe Schoen and the Giants front office came in a fiery win in October. Now, all that matters is his health and play in the postseason. Anything else, including the rushing title, would be gravy if he can accomplish it with his new franchise’s blessing.
“I’m not overly trying to go get it. I’m not scared to. I would love to. But at the end of the day, we’ve got bigger things we’re focusing on.”
“I didn’t come here or sign here just to rush for 2,000 (yards) and break a record. “I’m here to do something special.”
The football world will find out if Barkley gets it and crushes Dickerson’s wish when the Eagles host the Giants at 1pm on Sunday.