Winners and Losers from Giants' 2025 Draft
The New York Giants are riding a wave of momentum from the NFL Draft. As the sun begins to shine and the clouds gradually evaporate into the atmosphere, a new sense of hope surrounds the Meadowlands.
Before the team returns to national prominence, there is still a way to go, but at least a clear vision is taking shape. It is now up to the organization to execute it.
Of course, it is not all hunky-dory for everybody. With new arrivals come fewer opportunities for some existing players.
The front office also overlooked one potential hole despite an overall productive three days. Let's examine the winners and losers from the latest Giants draft.
Winner: GM Joe Schoen
Fans have criticized fourth-year general manager Joe Schoen throughout his tenure, and plenty of it has been justified. Some of his decisions indicated a lack of direction, but that was not the case last week.
Schoen grabbed Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, the consensus best player left on the board, with the No. 3 pick on Thursday night. He then jumped back into the first round, trading the No. 34 selection and two third-rounders (one compensatory) for the right to take Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25.
The Dart gamble is understandably polarizing, but the Giants made sure to get ahead of potential draft board hoppers and still avoided giving up a future first. The risk has more to do with picking Dart over another signal-caller like the free-falling Shedeur Sanders, who was at one time projected to go to New York at No. 3.
If Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll chose the wrong guy, it would be reflected in their legacies. Such conclusions will not be made for a while, though. When evaluating the moves on paper and in the moment, they position the squad for long-term success.
Carter totaled 12.0 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in his first year as a full-time pass-rusher. Dart completed 69.3 percent of his passes and threw for 4,279 yards in 2024. He also sneakily rushed for 1,541 yards in his college career. The Day 1 picks boast an abundance of promise.
Schoen did not slow down, though. He got great value at the top of the third round with defensive tackle Darius Alexander, who could offer a solution to the Giants' feeble run defense. He then rounded out the backfield with All-American Cam Skattebo before adding more offensive line depth with the underrated Marcus Mbow.
New York finished things by taking tight end Thomas Fidone II and cornerback Korie Black in the seventh round. Many people are giving the Giants a high mark on their draft report cards. That is not important, though.
What matters is that the GM, while facing immense pressure, completed multiple items on his offseason agenda. He will consequently receive profuse praise until the start of next season.
Winner: Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen
Big Blue began prioritizing defense in free agency, signing cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland, which continued in the NFL Draft. Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Abdul Carter and Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander join one of the NFC's most imposing defensive lines.
There are no more excuses. Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen must find a way to use this talent surplus during the regular season.
The fan base was split on his return to the team after a disappointing first year manning the unit, but if he is going to be on the hot seat, this is as good a situation as he could expect.
Bowen has a pass-rushing group consisting of Brian Burns, Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Chauncey Golston that he can unleash on opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks this year.
He also has a player in Alexander who posted an excellent 90.3 run defense grade in his final collegiate season, per Pro Football Focus.
Adebo, Holland, Tyler Nubin, Dru Phillips, and potentially a rejuvenated Deonte Banks can hold down the secondary. This defense has the star power and balance to thrive. Bowen's job should be much more fun and manageable heading into the 2025-26 NFL campaign.
Winner: QB Jaxson Dart
Regardless of what one might think about the prospect's ceiling, QB Jaxson Dart landed in a favorable position to begin the next phase of his football career.
The 21-year-old is under no pressure to win the starting job next season, with Daboll declaring Russell Wilson as the top guy on the depth chart. And that is precisely the type of situation he needs.
Considering the widespread belief that Lane Kiffin's "one-read" offensive system does not translate to the pros, it could serve Dart well to sit behind Wilson and Jameis Winston for at least one year. When he does take the reins, he will get to throw passes to dynamic wide receiver Malik Nabers.
Moreover, Dart will work with a coach who helped develop MVP Josh Allen, assuming Daboll maintains his post through the season. The 6-foot-2 quarterback is positioned to prosper. Now, he must capitalize on the opportunity.
Loser: Offensive Lineman Evan Neal
Although morale is presumably high in the Giants' locker room, the No. 7 pick from the 2022 NFL Draft is stuck in uncertainty heading into what could be his final season with New York.
Evan Neal watched as the team selected another offensive lineman —Purdue's Marcus Mbow — in the fifth round. As expected, the organization declined the fifth-year option in his rookie contract.
The possibility of Neal moving from right tackle to right guard could now hit a snag, considering that Mbow appears to be a cross-training candidate.
The 24-year-old Neal did make strides last year after returning from a setback in his recovery from ankle surgery. Still, between the additions of tackles James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe, plus the drafting of Mbow, it is becoming increasingly more complicated to envision a long-term place for him on this roster.
Neal might struggle to receive opportunities going forward, making it likely that he will officially be listed as a New York draft bust.
But he could also use this predicament as motivational fuel. This could mark a definitive turning point for Neal, personally and professionally. Perhaps a gripping comeback story is waiting to be told.
Loser: QB Tommy DeVito
The "Tommy Cutlets" era was already as good as done when Schoen signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, but with Jaxson Dart coming aboard, Tommy DeVito is in grave danger of losing his spot on the roster.
It has been a wild ride for the undrafted quarterback, who soared into popularity after taking over the starting job in the second half of the 2023-24 campaign.
DeVito helped the Giants win a few games and galvanized the Italian-American community. He was an undeniable phenomenon.
Reality eventually hit, however. Although DeVito is a fine backup who can start in a pinch, he is not a franchise quarterback.
And that was not a problem whatsoever. The former Syracuse and Illinois signal-caller still had value to offer lower on the depth chart.
Until now, that is. Three's a crowd, but a four-man quarterback room is simply not feasible. DeVito will wind up on the practice squad or catch on with another team.
He gave fans some pleasant memories during his unexpected run with the Giants, but unfortunately (and this pains me to say), cutting Tommy DeVito is what's best for business.
Loser: Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches
The Giants got a potential missing link in defensive lineman Darius Alexander with the No. 65 pick in the draft. He earned a 90.3 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus, making him a prime candidate to slide into a starting role as soon as next season. However, that means someone else could be on their way out.
With Alexander likely to see a chunk of playing time, veteran Rakeem Nunez-Roches could become a cap cut. When New York signed the Super Bowl LV champion to a three-year, $12 million contract in 2023, there was hope he could bring stability and depth to the defensive line.
The results have been largely underwhelming. Nunez-Roches totaled two sacks, 14 solo tackles, and two for loss last season while posting a 53.1 pass-rush grade and 50.2 run-defense grade, per PFF.
If roster sacrifices need to be made, the 31-year-old will be at or near the top of the list, as removing him from the roster would yield a $3.6 million savings.
