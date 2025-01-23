Ooof! Former Giants RB Saquon Barkley Named PFWA’s Offensive Player of the Year
The New York Giants’ inability to strike up a long-term contract with running back Saquon Barkley continues to haunt them with each shiny new achievement the team’s 2018 first-round pick racks up with the dreaded Philadelphia Eagles.
Barkley greatly benefited from running behind the Eagles' stellar offensive line, which helped him to a new single-season best of over 2,000 yards rushing.
He is one game away from the Super Bowl, and the ProFootball Writers of America also selected him as the Offensive Player of the Year. He is the first Eagles player to win the honor, the second straight running back, and the 14th overall running back to win the award since it was instituted in 1992.
The Giants have never had one of their players win the PFWA’s Offensive Player of the Year Award, but they have had two defensive players–linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1987 and defensive end Michael Strahan in 2002–win the Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP, and Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
In its 61st season in 2024, the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) is the official voice of pro football writers. It promotes and fights for access to NFL personnel to best serve the public. The PFWA is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams daily.