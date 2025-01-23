Giants Country

Ooof! Former Giants RB Saquon Barkley Named PFWA’s Offensive Player of the Year

The Giants have yet to have one of their players on offense with the award.

Patricia Traina

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The New York Giants’ inability to strike up a long-term contract with running back Saquon Barkley continues to haunt them with each shiny new achievement the team’s 2018 first-round pick racks up with the dreaded Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley greatly benefited from running behind the Eagles' stellar offensive line, which helped him to a new single-season best of over 2,000 yards rushing. 

He is one game away from the Super Bowl, and the ProFootball Writers of America also selected him as the Offensive Player of the Year. He is the first Eagles player to win the honor, the second straight running back, and the 14th overall running back to win the award since it was instituted in 1992.

The Giants have never had one of their players win the PFWA’s Offensive Player of the Year Award, but they have had two defensive players–linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1987 and defensive end Michael Strahan in 2002–win the Defensive Player of the Year honors. 

Giants DE Michael Strahan is the last member of the team to win a PFWA Player of the Year award.
Giants DE Michael Strahan is the last member of the team to win a PFWA Player of the Year award. / Frank Becerra Jr / USA TODAY NETWORK

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP, and Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

In its 61st season in 2024, the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) is the official voice of pro football writers. It promotes and fights for access to NFL personnel to best serve the public. The PFWA is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams daily.  

Patricia Traina
Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

