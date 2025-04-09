Dan Orlosky Explains Why Giants Are “Ideal Situation” for This Quarterback
Although the pickings appear slim for the quarterback-needy New York Giants, one prospect—Alabama signal caller Jalen Milroe—is who former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks makes the most sense for Big Blue.
“If I could hand-pick one team for Jalen Milroe, it would be the New York Giants in the second round,” Orlovsky said during an episode of NFL Live. “This would be the ideal situation.”
Orlovsky cited the connection between Giants head coach Brian Daboll and retired Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
Both stayed in touch even after Dabbol went to the NFL and whom Daboll has reached out to in the past for feedback on college prospects Saban might have encountered during his time in the college ranks.
“I remember hearing Nick Saban talk about Jalen Milroe and said, ‘This guy changes the game,’” Orlovasky said, also noting how Saban told Daboll about LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who Daboll famously said on Hard Knocks last offseason he’d trade up for.
Orlovsky also went on to cite Daboll’s reputation as a quarterback whisperer. “The impact he had with (Bills quarterback) Josh Allen, but mainly the quarterback run,” Olrlovsky said, adding that his third point was the Giants were also desperate to find their next franchise quarterback.
After being rejected by Matthew Stafford earlier in the year, the Giants pivoted to Russell Wilson, whom they signed to a one-year deal just days after inking Jameis Winston to a two-year deal for what amounts to backup money.
The Giants’ pursuit of Stafford was telling of how they might have felt about the quarterback class, considering they were all set to trade assets and boost Stafford’s pay to get him into the top ten highest-paid positions.
While the tide of the mock drafts has shifted away from projecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the Giants in favor of one of Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter or Penn State edge Abdul Carter, that doesn’t mean the Giants will ignore the position in the draft.
Emory Hunt of Football Game Plan and CBS Sports shares a similar opinion about Milroe's suitability for the Giants.
Speaking to the Locked On Giants podcast, Hunt said, “The one guy I would love to see pair with Brian Daboll is Jalen Milroe,” adding that Milroe’s sitting for a year would allow him to work on smoothing over some of the rough spots in his game.
“With Milroe, because you have to work through the foot, the footwork, the short area accuracy, and deep ball accuracy–it's just about the small things, tying the footwork with the short area accuracy. There's too much inconsistency there.
“So giving Brian Daboll, who is a quarterback guru, so to speak, to groom a young talent behind two guys (Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson). … So you get the best of both worlds to teach and groom him.”
