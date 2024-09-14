Finding New York Giants: Five College Prospects to Watch in Week 3
We’re onto Week 3 of the college football season, and as always, we look at five potential draft prospects who are in action this weekend that we believe could land on the Giants’ radar come next year’s draft.
IOL Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Georgia's Tate Ratledge is one of the best interior offensive linemen in college football and an emerging top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.
He is the Bulldogs' best offensive lineman, bringing physicality and power at the point of attack. Ratledge will move bodies in the running game to create sizeable lanes for the ball carrier.
Ratledge will have his hands full locking horns with Kentucky star IDL Deone Walker. This is the type of challenge and roadblock a prospect of Ratledge's pedigree stamps as their "resume game."
If he can physically move Walker along the line of scrimmage and keep him out of the backfield on passing downs, it will cement his status as one of the best in the class.
QB Carson Beck, Georgia
The NFL Draft community's consensus entering the 2024 College Football season put Carson Beck as one of the top two quarterbacks, with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders being the other.
Beck has been a “steady Eddie” so far this season. He has made nice throws and plays with control of the Bulldogs' offense. This matchup with Kentucky is the beginning of SEC play and could be a formidable test, defensively.
Beck has to answer the questions regarding how he will handle being under defensive fire/pressure this season. So far, he has faced pressure on 14% of his dropbacks while being well-protected or kept clean on 86%.
If Kentucky's defensive line can pressure Beck and force him to speed up his process, it will be worth watching the result unfold live during the game. Beck is one of the more accurate pocket passers in the nation and until he is knocked off the mountaintop, he will remain one of the top quarterback prospects to watch this season.
CB Jermari Harris, Iowa
Cornerback Jemari Harris is an under-the-radar prospect. He is a true playmaker in the secondary because of his ballhawk skills and instincts in coverage.
Harris is a patient processor who reads the route concepts with the quarterback’s eyes and gets a feel for where the ball is going. He is coverage versatile, playing both man and zone for the Hawkeyes defense.
Harris does a good job baiting quarterbacks into throwing into compromising coverage windows and taking the ball away for his offense. He has six interceptions, displaying his ability to force turnovers.
QB Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech has an exciting dual-threat quarterback prospect in Kyron Drones. He resembles Jalen Hurts in terms of body/frame and overall style of play.
Drones's throwing motion also has similarities to that of Hurts's. Drones has good open-field speed and running ability to create with his legs if plays break down or designed quarterback run concepts.
Drones' talent is evident and made strides as a passer, he is willing to attack down the field and thrives between the numbers. He is a potential upgrade over Daniel Jones who could boost the Giants' offensive run and passing attacks.
WR Savion Williams, TCU
The Giants need a true X-receiver to be the big-body target on the outside. Savion Williams is listed as 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds and moves with agility and fluidity, making hm an intriguing possibility for that role.
Williams has great body control and ball skills to win those 50/50 contested catch situations. He is a "ball winner" with upside as a yards after the catch threat.
Williams would round out this young Giants wide receiver corps and pair well with Jalin Hyatt and Malik Nabers as the top three pass catchers on the depth chart.