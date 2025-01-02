This Position is a Sneaky Offseason Need for Giants

Giants Country

The Giants need a lot of help at different positions this offseason, including this sneaky need.

Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) carries the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants offense will undergo a vast overhaul starting with the quarterback position in 2025. But while the quarterback is a major need, there is one other position on the offense not too many people are talking about that is just as big a need as any.

That position, per Maurice Jones-Drew of NFL.com, is running back. 

Jones-Drew notes that while the Giants found themselves a gem in fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy, Jr. in this draft class, Tracy’s contributions alone have been enough to boost the Giants’ 22nd-ranked rushing attack into the league's top half.

The Giants will likely bring back Devin Singletary, who is under contract through 2026, and who has $3.5 million of his $4.75 million 2025 base salary guaranteed. 

Singletary is a solid runner who leads the Giants’ running backs in average yards after contact (2.82). 

However, in terms of running backs league-wide with at least 100 rushing attempts, both Singletary and Tracy rank toward the bottom in forced missed tackles and average yards after contact, two key rushing metrics. 

With a new quarterback being a given for the Giants in 2025, Jones-Drew believes that adding another running back to the Giants’ arsenal is key, especially if the Giants go the rookie draft pick route at signal caller.  

His logic is sound, as that’s what the Giatns tried to do when they had Saquon Barkley on the roster when they drafted Daniel Jones at sixth overall in 2019.  

