How Giants’ Draft Needs Stack Up to Strengths in Draft Class
With the 2025 NFL draft less than a month away and pro days wrapping up, more analysts and teams are starting to finalize their big boards and determine where they can potentially grab talent to fill any remaining needs not covered by free agency.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently released a report card ranking the depth quality of each position group. For the New York Giants, there is good news and bad news.
The good news is that this class is deep at positions that remain a glaring need for the Giants. These include offensive tackle (B-), edge defender (A+), and interior defensive line (A-).
Although the Giants signed two veteran offensive tackles in free agency (James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe), Hudson is signed to two years and Forsythe to one.
When one also considers that Jermaine Eluemunor is entering the final year of his contract, it would not be a stretch to have the Giants grabbing an offensive tackle in this draft who can be groomed for a future starting role at right tackle.
The Giants can use talent ready to hit the ground running at the edge defender and interior defensive line spots.
Although they added veteran depth on the defensive line, if they can secure the services of a good, young 3-tech player to line up alongside Dexter Lawrence II, that would be the cherry on the cake for the defensive line’s upgrade.
Meanwhile, at edge rusher, the Giants seem set with Kayvon Thibodeaux, whose fifth-year option is expected to be exercised, and Brian Burns. They’ve added Chauncey Golston, who can serve as a stand-up rusher.
If the Giants were to add someone like Abdul Carter, that would allow the coaches to get more creative with pass-rush packages and shave some of the heavy workloads off of Burns and Thibodeaux’s plates to help keep them fresh as the season grinds on.
The Giants, who can also use more depth at running back, can luck out there if they want to grab a young player who can play a limited role to start, only to move into the RB2 role behind starter Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
That young player would replace Devin Singletary, who is set to collect the last of his guaranteed money this coming season.
Of course, the bad news for the Giants regarding this draft class comes at what general manager Joe Schoen has called “the most important position” on a football team: quarterback.
That position group was given a C- grade, with Miami’s Cam Ward seemingly the undisputed top player in that group. Ward is largely believed to be the first player to come off the draft board next month, and his path will take him to the Titans.
Then there is Coloroado’s Shedeur Sanders. In his assessment, Cameron expresses more concern for Sanders’s “limited athleticism and lack of an elite arm” as the main reasons for Sanders’s stock having leveled out.
As for the rest of the class, Cameron doesn’t paint the rosiest of pictures. “Further down the board, we see a myriad of passers with varying skill sets who haven’t moved the needle much during the pre-draft process,” he said.
“But some believe Jaxson Dart also possesses traits to build upon that could warrant a first-round selection after he finished as the top-graded passer in several of .”
If the Giants agree with Cameron’s assessment of the quarterbacks class beyond Ward and Sanders, that could potentially mean the Giants might be planning on a Day 2 prospect, where maybe Dart will still be if he doesn’t go in the bottom of the first round.
It’s been reported that the Giants like Dart, but whether they like him enough to move heaven and earth to select him is another story.
Quarterback aside, the Giants should be able to tap into the strengths of this year’s draft class to add more talent to those position groups that currently lack it.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.