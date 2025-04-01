New Draft Analysis Suggests This Late-Round Option for Giants at Quarterback
The New York Giants have not ruled out drafting a quarterback despite signing veterans Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson to contracts this offseason.
The Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick in the draft and could miss out on the top quarterbacks, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. So, where would they go from there if that were to happen?
Enter Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, who impressed NFL front offices at his Pro Day on Wednesday.
Howard completed 65 of 67 passes during his Pro Day throwing session. The two incompletions were a result of drops from his receivers.
Six NFL head coaches, five general managers, and 141 NFL personnel and coaches were in attendance for Howard's pro day, leading him to improve his stock and leave scouts talking.
Pro Football Focus believes Howard could be a potential late-round selection for the Giants.
"If Sanders falls to No. 3, the Giants can address their biggest need right away. But if quarterbacks come off the board with the first two picks, New York could pivot to the top non-quarterback available and circle back to the position later," said PFF's Jordan Plocher.
Howard, a highly experienced starter, could be a strong Day 2 or Day 3 option, as his 57.0% completion rate under pressure ranks No. 1 in the draft class."
The 23-year-old started his collegiate at Kansas State, appearing in 34 games throughout his four-year career.
Howard recorded 5,786 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions while completing just 58.8% of his throws. He then transferred to Ohio State for his fifth season and would break out in their high-powered offense with future NFL receivers.
In his lone season in Columbus, Howard finished ranked sixth nationally in passing yards (4,010), fourth in passing touchdowns (35), and second in completion percentage (73.0%), just behind Sanders (74%).
More importantly, he led the Buckeyes to a 10-2 regular season record. Howard was influential in Ohio State's CFP Playoff run.
In a four-game stretch against some of the elite defenses in the nation, he threw for 1,150 yards, eight touchdowns, just two interceptions, completed 75.2%, and won the NCAA championship.
Howard is highly accurate, a skill that can transfer over to the next level. He also isn't afraid to move the ball downfield. He completed 27 out of 47 on throws that were 20+ yards and had eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
His 57.4% completion rate was the highest nationally amongst quarterbacks with at least 15 deep-ball attempts.
An underrated aspect of Howard's game is his speed. It won't show on tape, but he has some wheels. He rushed for 1,147 yards and 26 touchdowns throughout his collegiate career. The Giants love to incorporate designed QB runs into their offense.
The signings of Winston and Russell would bode well for Howard if the Giants draft him. He would not have to be the immediate Week 1 starter. He can learn from the two veterans and Tommy DeVito, who has been with the Giants for two seasons and knows the offense.
Howard could be the next quarterback added to the unit.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.