New 3-Round Mock Draft Goes Outside the Box
The New York Giants (2-4) have seemingly found two potential offensive pillars in quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo. The next step is surrounding them with more young talent.
Although Big Blue earned its most important win in more than two years last Thursday, overpowering the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-17, the roster still has clear needs. Pro Football & Sports Network has some ideas on how the front office can address them, courtesy of its three-round mock draft.
PFSN projects that New York will take Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor with the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It then has the Giants shifting to the skills position group in the second round, choosing North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly at No. 40 overall.
(The Giants do not have a third-round pick at the moment, having traded it in the Jaxson Dart acquisition.)
Two promising players do not comprise a sustainable offense. This squad requires more help in both the trenches and in the pass-catching unit. The question is, though, are these prospective rookies the right guys for the job?
The NY Giants could still use more force on the O-Line
New York's offensive line is rapidly ascending following the last couple of weeks. It posted a superb effort against the Eagles, creating holes for Cam Skattebo and giving Dart enough time to operate in the pocket.
Fans are remembering just how impactful Andrew Thomas can be when he is healthy. The former Second-Team All-Pro left tackle is excelling as both a pass and run blocker.
The O-Line as a whole is holding up nicely for now, but teams should never be content when it comes to that area.
The Giants would be wise to bolster their wall of protection, especially since both Jermaine Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten will be free agents after the season concludes. Perhaps Kadyn Proctor can fill a possible void.
The 2024 Second-Team All-SEC selection continues to operate at LT in his junior campaign, but many anticipate him moving to guard once he arrives in the NFL.
Proctor has allowed one sack and nine total pressures this year, while tallying just one penalty. He was a particular difference-maker in Alabama's wins over Georgia and Vanderbilt.
He currently owns a 78.6 run-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus, which makes him a suitable match for a squad that has frequently struggled to free up rushing lanes for its running backs.
PFSN loves what the 6-foot-6, 369-pounder can bring to New York. "As showcased on some absolutely wild Alabama plays, Proctor has incredible speed and movement skills at that size," the analysis read.
"This would be the perfect fit for the Giants, who would now have Andrew Thomas alongside Proctor on the left side, pretty much guaranteeing a lot of yards before contact for Cam Skattebo.
Proctor ranks fourth in our OLi impact rankings with a 99th-best run-blocking grade, which is much better than his pass-blocking grade."
Given the importance of protecting this budding QB-RB duo, Proctor is an incredibly practical first-round choice for a franchise that has been synonymous with O-Line ineptitude for much of the last 10 years or so. With a lauded prospect coming aboard, maybe this wall would truly be fixed.
Though an effective O-Line will not fulfill its intended purpose unless there are some competent weapons for Jaxson Dart to wield.
Should Big Blue devote a second-rounder to TE?
It would be premature to say that the Giants have solved their tight end dilemma, but Theo Johnson has certainly displayed some chemistry with Dart in the red zone. The 2024 fourth-round pick has scored three touchdowns since the rookie signal-caller made his first career start on Sept. 28.
Johnson is still not a well-rounded threat in the passing game, however, which could incentivize general manager Joe Schoen to search for another option next April. Justin Joly could be the receiving TE that the team has lacked for a long, long time.
The New York native, who was only a two-star recruit coming out of high school, worked hard to reinvent himself in college. He flashed potential at UConn before becoming a trustworthy target with NC State.
Joly grew into his frame and now stands at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds in 2025. He has 30 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns through seven games. With reliable hands and solid athleticism, the redshirt junior could be a valuable complementary piece to an NFL offense.
Big Blue has enjoyed some success employing two tight end sets this season, and with Daniel Bellinger set to enter the open market next year, the coaching staff could view Joly as a potential upgrade.
While the Giants are obviously in no spot to turn down more offensive versatility, the No. 40 selection is not the time to add another tight end. There are still larger holes to fill, like inside linebacker and wide receiver.
New York has to keep its priorities in order; otherwise, this progressing construction project will incur brutal delays. And no one wants to endure any more setbacks.
