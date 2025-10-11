B/R Makes Surprising Pick for NY Giants' Breakout Player
With the New York Giants looking to build off the momentum of a big upset win over the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, building chemistry and shaping an identity in year one of the Jaxson Dart era is vital.
Second-year tight end Theo Johnson has been an important part of that ongoing process. The second-year tight end is making strides, so much so that Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report has named him New York's biggest breakout talent so far this season.
"The sophomore fourth-round pick has tripled his career touchdown total with three in the last two weeks, easing the burden associated with a career-ending injury to Malik Nabers in the Giants' pass-catching corps," he writes. "Jaxson Dart is vibing with Johnson."
That last sentence is important and incredibly encouraging. Johnson came out of the gate slowly, but he quickly got into a rhythm with the rookie quarterback. Since Dart replaced Russell Wilson as starter in Week 4, the 6-foot-6 pass-catcher has become a go-to red zone option.
Johnson has scored three of Dart's touchdown passes this year-- one versus the Los Angeles Chargers and two against the New Orleans Saints. Their rapport is undeniable.
It took the former Penn State tight end almost two months to find the end zone last year. His production is starting to catch up to his size and athleticism, which is exactly what the organization hoped for when it spent a Day 2 pick on him in 2024.
The NY Giants need someone to emerge
Since Malik Nabers has a long road back to the gridiron after tearing his ACL and meniscus, and the rest of the wide receiver room is unproven, the Giants will need to surround young Dart with capable playmakers on offense.
While it is only October, Johnson seems intent on taking up that mantle, now and in the future.
Johnson is a decent pass-blocker and is producing where it matters most. The Giants have been one of the worst red-zone offenses for years now, so one cannot overlook Johnson's recent scoring surge.
It is incumbent on New York to ensure that he remains a threat moving forward. Dart's development, and the growth of the offense as a whole, may actually depend on it. Johnson has quickly become an X-factor.
If he can maintain his momentum and morph into a more well-rounded player, this squad might be able to stay afloat on offense. However, if he takes a step back, then this brutal cycle of offensive listlessness could continue with yet another quarterback.
