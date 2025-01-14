New Mock Draft Goes on the Defense for Giants at No. 3
Beef up the trenches? That’s precisely what Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team is proposing for the New York Giants in his latest mock draft.
Crabbs, who has quarterbacks Cam Ward (Miami) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) going first and second, respectively, in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft order, has mocked Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham to the Giants ahead of rising prospects such as cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter (Colorado) and edge rusher Abddul Carter (Penn State).
Notes Crabb of his selection of the hulking Michigan defensive lineman, “New York's quarterback need is going to need to be filled elsewhere in this scenario. And it is likely for the best for New York's future, too — given that GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are entering the year with the hottest of seats.
“Lame duck decision-makers committing to a first-round quarterback is, typically, a toxic cycle. Instead, the Giants can grab perhaps the most pro-ready talent in this draft and double down on their current strength in the defensive front seven. Graham next to Dexter Lawrence would be, frankly, terrifying for opposing offensive lines.”
It’s hard to argue with Crabbs’s logic, considering how the Giants have, for multiple years, struggled to consistently win in the trenches, which is where it all starts.
While the Giants desperately need cornerback help, which Hunter could provide, it’s probably fair to wonder if Schoen plans to open up the bank vault on a veteran cornerback who can come in as CB1 and provide some much-needed leadership to a still relatively young room.
Several interesting veteran options are projected to be at cornerback in this year’s free agency class, including D.J. Reed (Jets) and Byron Murphy, Jr. (Vikings).
As for quarterback, the Giants are fully expected to pursue a veteran who could serve as a bridge option. Sam Darnold (Vikings), Jimmy Garoppolo (Rams), and Andy Dalton (Panthers) are among the options who, if needed to play for a year or two until the long-term franchise quarterback is found, could probably keep the Giants competitive.
Free agency will probably sway some of the opinions of the early mock draft. If Cleveland, for example, goes hard after Kirk Cousins of the Falcons, that would likely eliminate their need to draft a quarterback, thus pushing one down to the Giants.
But if the Titans draft a quarterback, there is no guarantee that whoever is left of Ward and Sanders will have the top grade on the Giants’ draft board.