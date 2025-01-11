Three Biggest Offseason Priorities for New York Giants
Right or wrong–and it’s still to be determined–the New York Giants already made the first crucial offseason decision when ownership decided to run it back with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen at the controls.
With the football leadership set, the more challenging part is deciding what other changes must be made to fix a team coming off the worst won-loss record (3-14) in its 100-year history.
Here are some of the many questions that need to be answered.
Solve the Quarterback Question
Is there a bigger question on this Giants team than the quarterback position right now, especially after the team did not dip into that historically deep class last year?
Don’t get us wrong; Malik Nabers was a fine pick at No. 6, and we understand why that pick was made. But we still cannot understand why the Giants didn’t take a flier on a quarterback last year.
They were, instead, intent on running it back with Daniel Jones (whom Schoen himself repeatedly said there were no guarantees regarding Jones’s recovery from a torn ACL), Tommy DeVito (a nice story, but not the long-term answer), and Drew Lock, a journeyman with whom you never quite know what you’re going to get.
This year’s quarterback class is paper thin. Even if the Giants want Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, drafting third behind the quarterback-needy Browns and Titans puts the Giants in a tough spot, especially if the Giants had hopes of trading up.
That’s why the primary course of action will likely be finding their next Baker Mayfield (Bucs), Geno Smith (Seahawks), or Sam Darnold (Vikings), at least until they can get to a draft class that has a few more options at the top and in which they’re in a better position to get one of their options.
Even if the Giants don’t draft one of the top quarterbacks, it seems likely that they’ll select a developmental quarterback at some point. With Daboll being retained, they will need a quarterback with a big arm like Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart, both of whom could be Day 2 options.
Add to the Offensive Line’s Depth
Before injuries started ripping apart the Giants’ offensive line, the unit showed significant improvement from 2023’s historically bad season and looked as good as any unit the team had fielded since 2017.
The injuries exposed a problem that’s been around for a while: a lack of quality depth in the pipeline.
The Giants have a promising young interior lineman in Jake Kubas, but beyond that, there are questions. We still don’t know about Joshua Ezeudu, but other than that, he’s not an NFL tackle. Can he be a guard? We’d like to see him get snaps there to make that determination.
Evan Neal? The more we watch him, the more it’s hard to embrace him as an NFL tackle. Can he transition to guard?
That’s hard to say because this coaching staff has stubbornly clung to keeping Neal at tackle despite the mounting evidence (balance issues, technique inconsistencies, struggles in space) suggesting he’s not a good fit for that spot.
As things currently stand, the Giants don’t have a legitimate swing tackle on this roster should injuries hit (again) Andrew Thomas, unless they view Jermaine Eluemunor, who is under contract for one more season, as that option.
Addressing the offensive tackle depth would allow Ezeudu to move back inside to guard and ensure the Giants have someone in the pipeline if they move on from Eluemunor after his contract ends.
Fill The Holes on the Defense
Obviously, the team must first decide whether to run it back with Shane Bowen, the defensive coordinator.
We have noted that we don’t think Bowen’s system fits the personnel currently on the roster, so if they stick with him, they need to get him guys to fill in glaring holes on the defensive line, cornerback, safety, and edge.
The defensive line and cornerback will get the most attention this offseason. We have repeatedly said that as good as he is, Dexter Lawrence II can’t do it alone. We can also probably agree that Deonte Banks struggled to adjust to their new scheme, proving he’s not a CB1.
Ideally, the Giants would want to get a bigger, more physical presence at cornerback, and fortunately for them, the 2025 draft class has nice depth at that position (as well as on the defensive line).
The Giants need to decide whether to roll with a young player at cornerback or try to land a veteran. A veteran will cost them big money, and they also need to address the quarterback spot, which will cost them.
Tyler Nubin is locked in at safety, but Jason Pinnock will be an unrestricted free agent, and we’re not so sure he will return. Dane Belton has played well and could finally become a starter, but behind him and Nubin (assuming Pinock moves on), the cupboard is bare.
The Giants will have Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux back as starters at outside linebacker. Despite painful injuries, Thibodeaux is developing into a well-rounded defender, and Burns finished fourth in pass-rush win rate, per ESPN.
Thibodeaux’s option year in his rookie deal will almost certainly be exercised. But we don’t see the team investing big money to retain Azeez Ojulari (nor do we see him wanting to stay).
We also don’t think Tomon Fox and Boogie Basham are the answers. We have seen past Giants defenses that were three-deep at pass rusher, and that’s for a reason–the more heat you can put on the opposing quarterback, the better.
The Giants do not have enough quality pass rushers on this team that are under contract.
Final Thoughts
The Giants have a lot of work to do on a roster that, as co-owner John Mara told reporters, we’re not so sure has improved by leaps and bounds in Year 3 of this regime.
The Giants have a solid young core thanks to their 2024 draft class, but they need more of the same in 2025. At least on paper, this team has one of the most difficult schedules of opponents in 2025, with the AFC West and NFC North teams on tap. And these teams will be making their own improvements in the offseason.
The Giants need to close the talent gaps between themselves and some opponents. There should be no reason to question if the Giants starters can defeat an opponent’s backups in Week 18 moving forward.
Making some prudent decisions can improve this team's condition, but it will take a lot of due diligence to ensure that the franchise shows the improvement co-owner John Mara and the fan base want to see.