New Mock Draft Has Giants Passing on QB to Snag Best Player Available
Add another NFL draft analyst who believes that the New York Giants should bypass drafting a quarterback with the third overall pick and instead go with the best player available.
Gennaro Filice of NFL.com offered that take in his first mock draft, released just before the combine. Filice has the Giants selecting Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.
Filice bases his opinion on the assumption that the Giants will have addressed their quarterback situation through the veteran market. With their quarterback needs solved in the interim, the Giants become free to select a game-changer, and Hunter fits that bill perfectly.
Hunter, the reigning Heisman winner, has dazzled on both sides of the ball. According to Pro Football Focus, Hunter finished the 2024 season ranked seventh among FBS wide receivers in PFF’s receiving grade and third among FBS cornerbacks in coverage.
Hunter’s rare versatility and high football IQ make him an enticing addition to any roster, as he covers two positions of need as a team’s CB1 and as a spot receiver.
With Adoree’ Jackson set to test free agency and the team’s young defensive backs still developing, adding Hunter immediately upgrades the Giants' ability to defend against elite receivers in the NFC East.
Head coach Brian Daboll has never shied away from creative play-calling. Hunter’s explosiveness makes it easy to imagine a few designed packages that put him on the field alongside Nabers. It’s a scenario that would add a dynamic element to an offense still searching for its identity.
New York’s draft plans remain fluid. It depends on how the initial talks with available quarterbacks unfold, whether through free agency or trades.