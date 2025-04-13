New Mock Draft Sees Giants Making Bold Selection in Round 1
In a recent mock draft by The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino, the New York Giants are taking a massive swing by addressing the offensive line at No. 3.
To set the stage, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter both went first and second off the board in this mock.
Rather than trade back and collect more picks, in Valentino’s mock, the Giants stay put and select Missouri tackle Armand Membou over Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, or Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.
"It seems unfathomable New York would pass on Shedeur Sanders because of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but it's something ESPN's Adam Schefter believes happens," said Valentino.
That makes some sense. Wilson is the presumed Week 1 starter, and Winston is the backup. They also have Tommy DeVito as insurance.
While general manager Joe Schoen has remained adamant about adding a quarterback in the draft, the additions at quarterback allow the Giants to have a flexible draft approach. They could add a developmental quarterback, which is why Valentino probably chose to pass on Sanders in this scenario.
As for Membou, the Giants could use additional talent on the offensive line. Membou has the traits and play style to be their version of Tristan Wirfs, even if he's a raw prospect.
Membou appeared in 35 games, starting 30 games for Missouri. He has played in over 1,964 snaps at right tackle, allowing just three sacks, 23 hurries, and no quarterback hits throughout his three-year collegiate career.
Last season, the 21-year-old finished with an overall PFF grade of 90.6, which ranked third nationally among Power 4 offensive tackles.
In 12 games, he allowed eight hurries, no sacks or quarterback hits, and earned 2024 AP All-SEC team honors. He received an 87.6 run-blocking grade and an 86.6 pass-blocking grade.
At 6-foot-3 and 314 pounds, Membou is a unit, but don't let the size fool you. He excelled in wrestling and tennis in high school, showcasing his athleticism and footwork. Last season, he finished with an 87.4 blocking grade on zone plays.
The Giants re-signed Greg Van Rotten to a one-year deal to keep last year's starting line intact. Van Rotten started all 17 games last season, appearing as a guard and center. They also added tackles James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe as depth pieces.
While it is hard to see the Giants selecting Membou over other elite prospects, it may not be the worst move for the future.
