New Mock Draft Suggests Another Option for Giants in First Round
These days, one would be hard-pressed to find any mock draft that doesn’t have the New York Giants selecting quarterback Cam Ward (Miami), quarterbackShedeur Sanders (Colorado), or receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (Colorado).
In the next few weeks, teams will embark on scouting trips to gather additional information on the college prospects participating in the all-star games, the combine, and pro days before setting their draft boards.
But would the Giants pivot away from the current “big three” of Ward, Sanders, and Hunter, one of whom should be there when the Giants go on the clock at No. 3?
In his latest mock draft, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus added another name to the possibilities: Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.
“If the Giants cannot secure a quarterback or address the issue before draft weekend, cornerback will likely become a primary focus, given their struggles in that area this season,” Sikkema wrote.
“Their cornerbacks combined for a 62.6 coverage grade, allowing the fourth-highest EPA per pass. Travis Hunter and Michigan’s Will Johnson could provide the caliber of talent needed to stabilize the position and anchor the secondary.”
Johnson wouldn’t be a bad pick for the Giants, who need cornerback depth. While Hunter could provide that if he’s on the board when the Giants pick, it’s unknown at this point if the Giants brass views Hunter as a full-time cornerback, receiver, or both.
There is also an argument against drafting a cornerback. The Giants have an extremely young room at the position that lacks a veteran leadership presence.
You may recall that last year, the Giants tried to address that void by flirting with Darious Williams, Tre’Davious White, and Stephen Nelson, but they were unable to close the deal.
But with $43.380 million in projected cap space for the 2025 league year, the Giants have more than enough money to spend on a veteran bridge quarterback and a veteran cornerback if they want to go that route.
Even if the Giants add a veteran cornerback to the mix, that doesn’t mean they should pass on drafting one if the value is there in any given round, just as it doesn’t mean the Giants should pass on drafting a quarterback if they sign a veteran bridge guy.
One other interesting note from Sikkema. He suggested the Browns, who announced that quarterback Deshaun Watson had a major setback in his recovery from an Achilles injury that now threatens his 2025 season, consider trading down to get more draft capital.
This idea also applies to the Giants, who, like Cleveland, need a franchise quarterback.
The benefit of moving down a few spots in the draft order means potential additional capital for 2026, which the Giants will no doubt want to have if they decide to pass on drafting a quarterback this year.
The next few weeks will likely clear up what has become a muddied picture with Cleveland and Tennessee. Both are slated to draft ahead of the Giants and need quarterbacks.
But certainly, the argument for adding a stud cornerback to a room that underperformed almost as badly as the quarterbacks did on offense has merit worth considering.