New Two-Round Mock Shakes Up Top of Draft Board
The 2025 NFL Draft will soon be upon us, and fans are becoming increasingly curious about their teams’ strategies. While there continue to be varying opinions as to how the top of the draft will shake out, Pro Football & Sports Network (PFSN)’s two-round mock draft has a shake-up at the top of its mock draft, which on the surface looks surprising, but upon closer inspection, really doesn’t change anything.
The mock opens with the Tennessee Titans selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward. In 2024, Ward completed 67.2% of his passes, throwing for over 4,300 yards with 39 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
But that’s where the expected ends. At No. 2, the mock draft has the Jacksonville Jaguars swapping places with the Cleveland Browns to land Colorado star cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter.
A true two-way player with elite production on both sides of the ball, something sports fans rarely see. In 2024, he logged 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while logging 24 solo tackles, 11 pass breakups, and four interceptions as a cornerback.
That brings us to the New York Giants, who hold the No. 3 overall pick in this mock—and use it to select Abdul Carter, the dynamic edge from Penn State.
Carter might not be a household name yet, but he’s been rising up draft boards for months. After transitioning to edge rusher in his final college season, Carter posted 12 sacks and 43 solo tackles, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors. At 6-foot-3 and 259 pounds with a freakish first step and nonstop motor, Carter fits the mold of a modern NFL disruptor.
His production backs it up, too. According to PFF, Carter earned a stellar defensive grade of 91.3 in 2024, an elite 92.4 pass-rush grade, and a strong 81.8 mark in coverage, showcasing his dominance.
Regarding the surprise trade, it probably doesn’t matter if the mock had listed Jacksonville or Cleveland at No. 2 as Hunter, as the second overall pick of the board seems to be picking up steam these last few days before the draft.
In the second round, the Giants turned their attention to the other side of the ball by selecting Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Dart had a standout senior season, completing 69.3% of his passes for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Alongside his impressive accuracy, Dart added nearly 500 yards on the ground.
The Giants would be adding a developmental quarterback option that could eventually push for starting reps depending on how the team’s depth chart shakes out with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in future seasons.
There’s a lot to like about this mock from a Giants perspective. Carter immediately fills a priority need, and Dart offers promise at the league’s most important position.
Both picks speak to a front office that knows it needs to build with balance—talent on defense, potential on offense, and a long-term winning plan—emphasis on winning.
Of course, mock drafts are just projections. Trades, pro days, and private workouts will continue to shape the landscape.
If this scenario plays out in April, the Giants might walk away from the first two rounds with two players capable of reshaping their franchise’s trajectory.
And for a fanbase starving for sustained success, that’s exactly the kind of blueprint they’ve been hoping to see.
