New Way-too-early Three-Round Mock Draft Hits Key Pending Needs for NY Giants
It is way too early to look ahead to next year's draft, especially since the upcoming season has yet to begin. However, some draft sites have already begun running mock draft simulations despite not knowing the final draft order.
Given the potentially backbreaking schedule the NY Giants have to contend with, Pro Football & Sports Network projects the Giants as picking in the top 10 yet again.
And suppose Joe Schoen retains the general manager post through next offseason. In that case, his priority will presumably be optimizing quarterback Jaxson Dart's chances for success by adding a couple of prospects who can potentially elevate the offense.
In their three-round mock draft, PFSN projected New York to select Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa as the No. 2 overall pick and Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt at No. 34.
Giants can always use more offensive line help
Schoen strengthened the offensive line's depth and added important versatility, but the unit could find itself right back in a vulnerable spot next year. Jermaine Eluemunor, arguably the most underappreciated member of this squad, is a free agent after the upcoming season.
The veteran established himself as a reliable pass-blocking right tackle after signing a two-year, $14 million contract with New York in 2024 and has displayed crucial adaptability.
He filled in for the injured Andrew Thomas at left tackle, admirably holding down the fort for the final six games of last season.
If the Giants cannot reach a new deal with Eluemunor, finding a viable replacement is essential. Mauigoa, the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder out of American Samoa, could be that guy. He allowed just one sack in 576 pass-block snaps and posted a 71.0 overall grade.
Of course, this pick assumes that Marcus Mbow, whom the Giants drafted in the fifth round this year, doesn’t develop into a viable option should the Giants move on from Eluemunor. And right now, it’s too soon to say if he will or won’t.
An additional pass-catcher could make a big difference
Malik Nabers is an exceptional talent, but he is only one man. And while the Giants return their top three receivers from last year (Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Wan’Dale Robinson), plus they hope to finally unlock Jalin Hyatt’s true potential, adding another receiver to the mix is never a bad thing.
The Giants have to raise the offense's ceiling, and the best way to do that might just be by grabbing another in the NFL Draft, especially with Robinson set to be an unrestricted free agent next year.
The Indiana Hoosiers might have the perfect complimentary option in Elijah Sarratt, whom PFSN described as “a smooth and flexible athlete with stride freedom, stem IQ, and icy focus and body control at the catch."
Sarratt, they added, “would serve as a high-quality WR2 alongside Malik Nabers, with zone splicing and conversion upside."
Sarratt earned First-Team All-Sun Belt honors with James Madison in 2023 before following head coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana. He seamlessly adjusted to the ramped-up competition, posting 53 receptions for 957 yards and eight touchdowns.
With good size and superb hands, the 22-year-old could give the Giants the balance their generally smaller receiver room has lacked in recent years.